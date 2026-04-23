RIGHT AT HOME

Travis Reed has a visionary approach to real estate!

It’s often said that necessity is the mother of invention. But did Atlanta really need another real estate firm? According to Travis Reed, who built his reputation as one of the top agents in town through years at Harry Norman, the answer was yes. Much of that push to do something different stems from Reed’s reading Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara, a former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park, a fine dining restaurant with three Michelin stars in New York. The book explores the idea of creating magic for both guests and employees, a concept that Guidara says is possible for all kinds of industries. Reed was inspired to bring that same intentionality and creativity to HOME Real Estate, which he founded in 2021, by empowering his team to think like owners. That people-first culture has changed the game. Here, we sit down with him to learn more.

What sets HOME Real Estate apart?

We made a conscious decision to focus on going above and beyond expectations for the agents, so they have the tools that they need to do their best job for clients. We decided that we wouldn’t get bogged down in the return on investment; we would invest everything we made back into the company and see how that worked. Did it make people more productive? Would it make them happier? We never lose anybody. It’s definitely working.

How does your business model work in practice?

We wanted to do something different, where the agents had complete input. If the agents wanted something, we figured out how to make that happen. Fortunately, it did work. It worked really well. In the first six months of last year, we sold four of the top 10 sales in Buckhead. Our production last year was over $10 million per agent, and our per‑transaction average is over a million dollars, higher than any other company’s.

What does “unreasonable hospitality” look like at HOME?

We decided that, rather than pay a franchise fee, we would buy ads for the real estate agents, pay for postcards and spend more money in our marketing department so they could do bespoke marketing for their listings. We become partners in creating their business, as opposed to just pushing them out there and saying, “OK, go make money.” To create a welcoming office atmosphere, we stocked our pantry with any snack anybody could possibly want and all the drinks they like. And anytime the agents come in, the lights are on, and there’s somebody there to help them if they need it.

How does that benefit clients?

Clients can expect to have worldclass marketing. Our digital footprint is bigger than companies that are five times the size of HOME. We are spending more money on marketing their properties. Plus, we are taking the money that we make and reinvesting it in our community, so the client benefits all the way around.

What role does philanthropy play?

The agents give a piece of their commission to the HOME Fund. Those donations usually create $60,000 to $70,000 a year. [HOME has supported organizations such as PAW Kids, Atlanta Police Foundation and more]. We have become a more cohesive group because we’re doing it together.

HOME REAL ESTATE

404.383.4663

homegeorgia.com

@homerealestate.ga