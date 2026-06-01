THE ARTISAN ISSUE

HOMEGROWN TALENT AND HANDMADE GOODS!

In 2026, most of us are inundated with items mass-produced for big box stores. From furniture with hard-to-follow assembly instructions to clothing that comes from overseas factories, it’s easy to feel uninspired. Enter a cadre of local artisans who take pride in creating functional, beautiful items for us to enjoy. Here, you’ll read about a duo of furniture craftsmen who handmake stunning pieces for individuals and for some of the area’s top restaurants, a local fashion designer whose multi-style skirt helps solve the age-old question of what to wear, a creative mixologist who crafted an array of inventive mixers for mocktails and cocktails, and more. We can guarantee you’ll be charmed by these one-of-a-kind products and the makers behind them.

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