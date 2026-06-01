THE ARTISAN ISSUE

HOMEGROWN TALENT AND HANDMADE GOODS!
In 2026, most of us are inundated with items mass-produced for big box stores. From furniture with hard-to-follow assembly instructions to clothing that comes from overseas factories, it’s easy to feel uninspired. Enter a cadre of local artisans who take pride in creating functional, beautiful items for us to enjoy. Here, you’ll read about a duo of furniture craftsmen who handmake stunning pieces for individuals and for some of the area’s top restaurants, a local fashion designer whose multi-style skirt helps solve the age-old question of what to wear, a creative mixologist who crafted an array of inventive mixers for mocktails and cocktails, and more. We can guarantee you’ll be charmed by these one-of-a-kind products and the makers behind them.
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.