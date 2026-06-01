A LEGACY IN MOTION

Blending hospitality instinct with real estate ambition, Pano A. Karatassos is building what comes next.

Pano A. Karatassos, 24, is tackling the family business from a different direction. His grandfather, I. Pano Karatassos, founded Buckhead Life Restaurant Group in 1979. His father, Pano I. Karatassos, and uncle, Niko Karatassos, lead the company today. But “Little Pano,” as he’s called, is more interested in development. After learning property tax and transaction management at commercial real estate services firm CBRE, he joined Kim King Associates as a project manager, where, under the leadership of his uncle and CEO Beau King, he’s helping bring Chops Lobster Bar to downtown.

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant will be the third location for the brand after Buckhead and Boca Raton, Florida. Chops is slated to open later this year in Centennial Yards, the 50-acre revitalization project bringing sports, music, restaurants, retail and residential living together. Little Pano is working with Kim King Development Director Dan Connor to manage the project, doing everything from working with design schematics to boots-on-the-ground construction site reviews.

“It’s been a dream come true. Chops is such an iconic Atlanta institution and major piece of Buckhead Life history. I’m excited to bring it to Centennial Yards,” he says.

The young Karatassos started working in his family’s restaurants at age 15, making pizzas at Pricci. He cooked at Kyma and Bistro Niko before interning on the management side at Chops in Florida. After graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in hospitality management, he began pursuing real estate development.

We spoke to him about carving out his own role within the family business and helping bring Chops Lobster Bar to Centennial Yards.

What’s it like to work with your family on this project?

It’s a huge learning experience. I like watching how my dad and uncles make decisions. They have decades of hospitality knowledge. My grandfather brought fine dining to the South. This is a rare opportunity for me to bring something new to the table for the family legacy. We did a site walk to see the layout and understand how it would impact guest experience. Then we sat down and went over preliminary drawings. What we do is not just about buildings; it’s about experiences.

Do you think you’ll ever go back to the hospitality world?

I love the restaurants. If they ever need me to help for a night, I’m more than happy to, but the real estate world is where I’ll be long term. My family is very supportive. They’re all about forging your own path. Getting my foundation working in restaurants was very helpful because it relates to every business.

Do you feel pressure to live up to your name?

There’s a sense of responsibility that comes with my name and my family. My grandfather is an amazing restaurateur. My dad is a fantastic chef. I’m bringing a new perspective of real estate. I want to be the third Pano bringing something new.

What do you do for fun?

I love to play golf, hang out with my friends, travel and try new restaurants. I coach 11- and 12-year-olds through Buckhead Baseball. I’m trying to bring up the next generation to be good players on and off the field. Working at a restaurant is all about being on a team. Giving guests the right experience is like winning at sports.

CHOPS LOBSTER BAR CENTENNIAL YARDS

chopslobsterbar.com

PHOTO: Erik Meadows