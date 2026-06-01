JUNETEENTH JUBILEE

Sandy Springs honors a notable holiday!

Sandy Springs celebrates Juneteenth at City Springs on June 19. The free, family-friendly event commemorates the end of enslavement in the United States when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to Texas. Each year, Sandy Springs honors the legacy, culture and contributions of African-Americans. Falling on a Friday, this year’s event runs later than ever, extending from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

New in 2026, the celebration adds a live concert to its lineup, which also includes local vendors, arts, crafts and games. A STEAM-focused digital art gallery, presented in partnership with LIQUID Arts and Productions, showcases original artwork by area high school students that is brought to life through an augmented reality app. Back by popular demand, live storytelling and on-site genealogical research opportunities give attendees a chance to connect with their heritage and culture. Neighboring cities Brookhaven and Dunwoody will also join as partners, giving the celebration a footprint that spans three municipalities.

sandyspringsga.gov/juneteenth

@cityofsandysprings