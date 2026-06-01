The 21st Annual Quiet Heroes event in late March welcomed about 500 guests to Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead for lunch, an auction and raffles.

The event included special pampering stations for the honorees: mothers of children with cancer, many of whom went home with surprise gifts from Spanx, YETI, Chicken Salad Chick, D. Geller & Son and more. The Chris Glavine Love in Action Award was presented to Elesha Bateman, a constant Quiet Heroes volunteer since its inception. The event raised $480,000 to support the organization’s ongoing efforts. Simply Buckhead was a proud media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Lynn Crow