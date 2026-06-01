A CUT ABOVE

SCAD fashion students sew up tough-fought scholarships in a nationwide competition.

On March 23, Maddy Osborne and Zaria McLeod, students at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, were rubbing elbows with celebrity stylist Law Roach and other fashion industry elite at a glamorous gala in New York. The pair were among the select group of students from across the country who earned an award from the Fashion Scholarship Fund, the foremost fashion-oriented nonprofit in the country that hands out almost $2 million in scholarships each year.

The celebration came after Osborne, a senior, and McLeod, a junior, were named recipients of a prestigious Virgil Abloh “Post- Modern” Scholarship from FSF. Named for late African-American designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh, this particular fund was created to foster equity and inclusion within the industry and help support the next generation of Black fashion leaders. In addition to being awarded $10,000 each, Osborne and McLeod have access to invaluable educational, networking and mentoring opportunities. “There are just so many things that come with it other than the scholarship money,” says Osborne, praising the one-on-one mentorships in particular. “I feel like that’s super important because it’s nice to have someone to talk to and to help you navigate your career, especially as a senior.”

McLeod is equally grateful for the award. “Being a winner is definitely an honor for me,” she says. “It’s pushed me to go deeper and work even harder.”

The scholarship application process is no easy feat. To prove their mettle, applicants must put together a detailed brief centered around a specific theme, which for this year’s competition was “Fashion Crosses Industries.”

“The students do in-depth research and make a 17- to 22-page case study,” says Kirsty Ward, a fashion professor and the competitions coordinator at SCAD Atlanta who helps guide the applicants through everything from the initial concept for their study to the research and design process. “It was a lot,” says McLeod. “I’m thankful to my professors for being so hands-on.”

For her winning case study, Osborne focused on what a potential collaboration between fashion brand Thom Browne and Major League Baseball could look like. “Both are known for their uniforms,” she says. “I felt like this was a cool way to change the narrative and how people see uniforms in general, and to find a new way to value individualism.” McLeod’s presentation showcased a potential partnership between Ralph Lauren and high-end luggage maker Béis for a lifestyle-driven “Pack Like a Pro” campaign.

Osborne and McLeod weren’t the only SCAD attendees at the FSF gala; 20 students from the university’s School of Fashion and De Sole School of Business Innovation were named 2026 FSF recipients, which marks a new university record for the number of FSF wins and also secures SCAD’s position as the university with the most scholarship recipients in the country for the FSF class of 2026.

SAVANNAH COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

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