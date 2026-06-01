FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2026

Emmy Squared Pizza’s West Midtown location has a new menu item, the Skinny Square.

Made with half the dough and all the toppings of a regular slice, the petite option offers maximum flavor in a lighter portion. emmysquaredpizza.com

Chamblee’s BlueTop Restaurant & Bar has a new sister concept, Baby Blue, housed in a trailer next door. The pizza kitchen offers a daily menu including flavors such as classic cheese, Buffalo chicken and The Baby Blue, a square pie with mozzarella, pepperoni and hot honey. babybluechamblee.com

Chef Anne Quatrano’s daytime restaurant and bakery, Summerland, is now open at Upper West Market in Underwood Hills. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the eatery offers baked goods, to-go items, coffee, beer and wine. upperwestmarket.com

BY Claire Ruhlin