FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2026

Emmy Squared Pizza’s West Midtown location has a new menu item, the Skinny Square.
Made with half the dough and all the toppings of a regular slice, the petite option offers maximum flavor in a lighter portion. emmysquaredpizza.com
Chamblee’s BlueTop Restaurant & Bar has a new sister concept, Baby Blue, housed in a trailer next door. The pizza kitchen offers a daily menu including flavors such as classic cheese, Buffalo chicken and The Baby Blue, a square pie with mozzarella, pepperoni and hot honey. babybluechamblee.com
Chef Anne Quatrano’s daytime restaurant and bakery, Summerland, is now open at Upper West Market in Underwood Hills. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the eatery offers baked goods, to-go items, coffee, beer and wine. upperwestmarket.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.