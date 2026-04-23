LOVE TAKES FLIGHT

Plan your dream destination wedding with tips from Sandy Springs planner Elizabeth Klespies.

If you’ve ever pictured yourself exchanging vows with your beloved as the sun sets behind you on Caribbean beach or in a candlelit villa in the Italian countryside, then a destination wedding might be perfect for you. Of course, transforming your nuptials into a once in-a-lifetime travel experience can feel overwhelming. Sandy Springs based wedding planner Elizabeth Klespies, owner of EKS Weddings, has the tips you need to plan a spectacular wedding from afar.

How do we choose the right location for our destination wedding?

It comes down to you and your story. You might choose a location where you’ve traveled as a couple before. Or maybe it’s where your family is from. Wherever you go, you need to find a venue that will fit the number of guests, especially if you need lodging so everyone can stay on the same property. Luckily, you can tour venues online these days if you can’t fly out and tour them in person.

What do we need to think about in terms of our budget?

Cost will always be a major factor in planning a destination wedding. You need to decide what you are going to pay for when it comes to your guests. Many couples ask guests to cover their own travel but then pay for lodging, meals, transportation from the airport and activities or daytime entertainment for the group. You have to think about what you plan to cover beyond the wedding venue and your personal travel expenses.

How do we choose vendors if we’re not nearby?

For an overseas or faraway location, there are vendors who know the space, such as caterers, florists and rental companies. In these cases, it’s smart to go local. But there may be vendors whom you have a relationship with and want to bring with you, like your wedding planner, photographer and hair and makeup professionals. Just remember that there can be additional costs, including travel and lodging, for bringing them with you.

How should we transport important items to the wedding location?

The wedding dress is always a carryon. The flight crew will hang it up for you. The wedding bands also go in your carry-on. For extra items like table decor or welcome bag goodies, keep them to a minimum. Also, direct flights are your friend. You don’t want to have to think about your bags getting lost in an airport if you have to transfer planes.

Do we need to obtain a marriage license in the country where we get married?

People often worry about the legality of getting married abroad. Some countries are easier than others when it comes to getting legally wed as a non-resident. I often recommend that couples get married officially here in Georgia (possibly in a courthouse ceremony) and allow the wedding abroad to be a ceremonial celebration.

Why should we consider a destination wedding?

Destination weddings are usually smaller affairs that allow you to celebrate with the people most important to you. With a standard wedding, you may not be able to spend that much time with your guests. With a destination wedding, it can be a full weekend to spend quality time with the people you’ve invited. Instead of one fun night, you can have a magical, memorable experience that you just can’t get anywhere else.

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