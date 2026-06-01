ATTACK AVOIDANCE

How to prevent uncomfortable situations with your pet!

We bring pets into our homes to provide a safe, loving, enriching environment in which they can live and thrive. Many cats and dogs embrace this, but some can feel threatened—whether real or perceived— and can react negatively in certain situations.

When dogs are afraid or nervous, they often exhibit pack behavior, become territorial and/or gang up on another animal or a human. Dogs may also practice resource guarding, aggressively protecting things like food. Cats may become scared or anxious when their personal space is invaded, and both animals can have a negative reaction to a prior trauma or lack of socialization. We spoke to Mark Spivak, the head trainer at Comprehensive Pet Therapy Inc., a Sandy Springs-based pet training company, to identify stressors for cats and dogs and how to avoid potential attacks.

Start From Scratch

When you are choosing a cat or dog to bring into your home, Spivak says to look for those that appear calm and stable. Then the key is to provide plenty of early socialization with other people (different ages, genders, heights and face types), animals (in and out of the home) and environments (for dogs this includes places where they may encounter things like scooters and bikes).

“Play dates with friendly dogs of compatible age, dog day care and obedience classes provide productive socialization for dogs,” says Spivak. “Cats living as the only cat in a household are often difficult to socialize with other cats, since there are fewer social opportunities. Nevertheless, if a friend has a kitten, you can try play dates with your cat.”

Recognizing Warning Signs

Spivak says few pets go out of their way to be aggressive, but it is important not to ignore initial signs that they are anxious, afraid or agitated. With dogs, those signals can include growling, bared teeth, a stiff body carriage, cowering, lip licking, raised hackles and deep-pitched barking. For cats, signs of stress are tail thumping, dilated pupils, swishing tails, hissing, hiding and flat ears.

Avoiding the Attack

If you are approached by an aggressive dog, Spivak says not to trust your first instinct to run away— unless you have time to safely escape—as that excites and empowers the animal. Instead, stand tall and slowly move away while calmly talking to the dog or sternly saying “sit” while retreating.

When encountering a reactive feline, Spivak suggests remaining calm, avoiding eye contact and gently moving out of the cat’s territory. Additional measures include making a loud noise and placing a barrier between yourself and the cat.

Eliminating the stressor for a cat or dog is important if you want to prevent a distressing situation for you and the animal. If you are a stranger, ask the owner first if you can pet Fido or Tigger. Do not unnecessarily invade their personal space. If the cat or dog is your pet, provide plenty of activity for them to exert their energy, such as scratching posts and climbing perches for cats and daily walks for dogs. And both pets benefit from their share of regular play sessions.

COMPREHENSIVE PET THERAPY INC.

404.236.2150

cpt-training.com