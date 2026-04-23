In late March, the eighth annual Dress for Success Atlanta drew some of the metro area’s most distinguished women and 250 supporters for a luncheon at the TK Elevator headquarters at The Battery Atlanta.

The goal: celebrate women leaders, honor local change makers and support women in their efforts to become economically independent. Emceed by journalist Holly Firfer, the event included an address by news anchor and author Amy Robach and recognition of the contributions from retired IBM exec Kitty Chaney Reed, The Branding Labs CEO Kris Delany, Tuckson Health Connections CFO Margie Malone Tuckson, The Recording Academy Senior Executive Director Rhea Caplinger and Susan Nethero, founder of Intimacy. More than $200,000 was raised, and Simply Buckhead was a media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Evans