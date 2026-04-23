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DRESS FOR SUCCESS ATLANTA
Simply Buckhead
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Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

DRESS FOR SUCCESS ATLANTA

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April 23, 2026
Susan Nethero, Kitty Chaney Reed, Amy Robach, Margie Malone Tuckson, Michele Caplinger, Kris Delaney

In late March, the eighth annual Dress for Success Atlanta drew some of the metro area’s most distinguished women and 250 supporters for a luncheon at the TK Elevator headquarters at The Battery Atlanta.

Susan Nethero, Kitty Chaney Reed, Amy Robach, Margie Malone Tuckson, Michele Caplinger, Kris Delaney
Susan Nethero, Kitty Chaney Reed, Amy Robach, Margie Malone Tuckson, Michele Caplinger, Kris Delaney

The goal: celebrate women leaders, honor local change makers and support women in their efforts to become economically independent. Emceed by journalist Holly Firfer, the event included an address by news anchor and author Amy Robach and recognition of the contributions from retired IBM exec Kitty Chaney Reed, The Branding Labs CEO Kris Delany, Tuckson Health Connections CFO Margie Malone Tuckson, The Recording Academy Senior Executive Director Rhea Caplinger and Susan Nethero, founder of Intimacy. More than $200,000 was raised, and Simply Buckhead was a media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Evans

Atlanta-based writer and editor contributing to a number of local and state-wide publications. Instructor in Georgia State’s Communication department and Emory’s Continuing Education division.

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