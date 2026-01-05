For the 13th year, supporters of Fix Georgia Pets came together to bolster the nonprofit that works to curb pet overpopulation.

The October gala, held at the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Buckhead, again proved to be the organization’s major fundraiser, with 250 guests and sponsors donating approximately $400,000. Along with live and silent auctions, cocktails and dinner, a raffle featured meet-and-greet tickets for Paul McCartney’s November concert. Four outstanding supporters were honored for their tireless work: The inaugural Ginny Millner Award for advocacy and support went to co-founder Ginny Millner; the Memorial Life Spirit Award was given in honor of the late real estate maven Jenny Pruitt; the Hero for Animals Media Award was presented to journalist Kaitlyn Ross; and the Boots on the Ground recognition went to Lori Trahan.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Evans