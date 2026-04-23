DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – MAY 2026

New York-based TileBar is opening its first Georgia location in Buckhead Village.

The premier home design brand for tile and bath will debut a 9,000-squarefoot showroom designed by global firm Gensler to serve both homeowners and trade partners such as architects and designers. The space will offer an immersive shopping experience featuring premium marble, authentic terracotta, porcelain, solid wood vanities and more from worldwide sources. tilebar.com

SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace has been awarded the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France’s Ministry of Culture. One of the French Republic’s highest civilian honors, it was presented at a ceremony in New York on Feb. 11. The distinction recognizes Wallace’s decades-long commitment to arts education and cultural exchange, most notably her transformative work in the medieval village of Lacoste, France. Under her leadership, more than 50 historic buildings were restored into academic spaces that now draw 30,000 students and visitors annually. scad.edu

Art & Forge debuts its first FORGED BY capsule collection in partnership with Atlanta-based interior designer Jared Hughes. It introduces two styles of European antique-inspired brass knobs: the Argyle Oblong Spiral and Devonshire Round Spiral. Rooted in Hughes’ Scottish heritage and inspired by antique English doorknobs, the handcrafted pieces are cast in solid brass and hand-finished, available in four finishes and priced from $59.95 to $69.95. artandforge.com