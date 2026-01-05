The 43rd Annual Crystal Ball to benefit the Arthritis Foundation in October turned part of The St. Regis Atlanta into a Wicked-themed wonderland.

Hosted by Dr. Anuj and Vanita Gupta and Dr. Tom and Julie Bradbury of Total Joint Specialists, the evening of dinner and dancing played off one of the movie’s songs with the theme of “Let’s Change Arthritis for Good.” A paddle auction added almost $175,000 to the total $510,000 raised by the 300 guests to support the nonprofit’s mission to find a cure for the country’s leading cause of disability. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Sofia Ciulla