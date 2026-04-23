Approximately 360 guests convened at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in late March for A Cure in Our Lifetime, a lavish breakfast and speaker event to support the nonprofit’s mission of funding breast cancer research, offering resources to those diagnosed and providing educational and outreach resources.

Led by East Cobb’s Jennifer Fink and Sandy Springs resident Jody Goldstein, this was the 11th Cure, and it raised $400,000. Among the morning’s highlights were a keynote address by Broadway veteran and survivor Sarrah Strimel Bentley and updates from a panel of Emory Winship Cancer Institute doctors about the latest advancements in treating the disease. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the media sponsor.

PHOTOS: J. Alexander Photography