Celebrating its 10th year, the American Cancer Society Hope Ball drew more than 450 supporters to the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta in late September for an evening of dinner, dancing and learning led by emcee Karyn Greer of WSB-TV.

A highlight of the evening was the “Mission Moment” when co-chair Richard Cox, a senior vice president at Delta Air Lines, shared his personal connection with cancer. Along with co-chair Ken McCue, the two spearheaded the push that collected $1.45 million for the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge. Simply Buckhead was proud to be a media sponsor.

PHOTOS: KO Photography with Kimberly Evans