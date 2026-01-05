EMPOWERING WOMEN

Acquisition broadens impact.

Dress for Success Atlanta began in 1997 as an organization focused on offering business clothing to women. “It has evolved into a full-scale workforce development program providing more than 1.3 million women around the world with the necessary tools to gain and retain employment,” President Susan Bonds-McCulloch says, who is inspired by the quote, “Every woman we lift out of poverty takes six with her.”

The recent acquisition of Little Pink Book, a digital women’s platform founded by Cynthia Good to empower women to achieve economic independence, will allow DFSA to triple its impact and provide more services through LPB’s expansive database and volunteer roster. Good, an award-winning poet and author, is the former creator and CEO of Pink Magazine from which LPB evolved.

“After more than 20 years growing LPB, I felt that the time was right to pass the torch,” says Good. “I wanted the company to live on, and DFSA is the perfect organization to continue the mission.”

Combined events, such as the first major networking gathering in October since the acquisition, gave DFS clients the opportunity to meet women in top leadership roles. It also offered women who have already climbed the corporate ladder to mentor those just starting out. “The need has never been greater,” Bonds-McCulloch says.

Women seeking job assistance can complete the form on the website or call 404.589.1177.

