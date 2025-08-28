A DECADE OF HOPE

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’S FUNDRAISING GALA.

The American Cancer Society is gearing up for its 10th annual Hope Ball, a black-tie fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 27. This year’s gala, anticipated to raise more than $1.35 million, will be held at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, a larger venue than 2024 chosen to accommodate a growing number of attendees.

The Hope Ball is a cornerstone of ACS’s fundraising efforts in Atlanta. This year’s funds will support the Hope Lodge, a program that provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers who must travel for treatment. The Atlanta Hope Lodge, located on Emory University’s campus, has 57 guest rooms and serves patients who live outside a 50-mile radius, including around the world, who are seeking specialized care. There are 31 Hope Lodges around the country.

“The Hope Lodge is a vital program that connects with our road to recovery,” says ACS Senior Development Manager Tselan Kunian. “It allows a cancer patient to say yes to a treatment or a doctor that would help their diagnosis.”

Richard Cox, senior vice president of Delta Air Lines, is serving as this year’s chair, and his involvement takes on a deeper meaning. “He has a cancer story and journey, so though he sits as a representative of Delta, sharing the Hope Ball is a personal connection,” Kunian says. Cox is joined by co-chair and Delta Vice President Ken McCue, a long-time supporter of the Hope Ball and a former chair who was recognized with a special award last year for his leadership and dedication to the nonprofit.

Multi Emmy award-winning news anchor Karyn Greer will serve as the event’s emcee, and the evening will feature a “super silent auction.” Highlights include a tour of the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France; a one-week stay at a private home in Hawaii; a weekend experience with a 2025 Bentley Bentayga SUV; and other surprise curated experiences. “While our goal is to exceed $1.35 million, our greater purpose is to raise critical awareness and funding for the Hope Lodge and other vital programs that support patients and their families,” Kunian says. The event aims to sell around 600 tickets.

hopeball.org

@hopeballatlanta