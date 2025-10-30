COMFORT FOOD

“Queen of Waffles” expands Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles to Sandy Springs!

Entrepreneur, cookbook author and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kelli Ferrell wears many hats. A 2023 Simply Buckhead Rising Star, Ferrell opened her breakfast and lunch restaurant, Nana’s Chicken- N-Waffles, in Conyers in 2016, later relocating the popular restaurant to McDonough in 2022. In August 2025, the restaurant expanded with a second location in Sandy Springs. We caught up with Ferrell to talk about what this new chapter means for her and the local community.

What drew you to Sandy Springs for your second location?

I’ve been living in the Buckhead area for about three years now. Having a location that is near me where [my daughters] and I and close friends can visit frequently was super important. The location is right off of I-285, so it’s easy to find. I also love being inside the Prado shopping center. In case of long waits, people still get the opportunity to visit some of the other stores nearby. The parking is easy and accessible, and we have the same operating hours Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How do you balance tradition with innovation on the menu?

We are a classic restaurant with a unique twist. You have all of your breakfast necessities—eggs, grits and coffee. And we have that innovative experience where we do our take on waffles, from our classic flavors down to our peach cobbler, banana pudding and red velvet. It’s still a classic breakfast eatery with a lot of our innovative plates. We specialize in waffles, and that’s what we do best.

What dish would you recommend to best capture the spirit of Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles?

I would definitely say our peach pecan waffles, which are one of my favorites. That is a deep-fried, traditional waffle, but it’s drizzled with a sweet cream cheese on top and then dusted with powdered sugar. Brown sugar pecans are infused in the waffle with peaches, whipped cream and pecans on top. It is the best treat ever. It gives you a warm peach cobbler with the pecans. It’s to die for. And, of course, it’s served with our Nana’s fried chicken.

NANA’S CHICKEN-N-WAFFLES

nanaschickenandwaffles.com

@nanaschickennwaffles