RED, WHITE AND BLUE RIDGE

The Firecracker Train is full steam ahead!

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which began running train excursions in 1998, will host its annual Firecracker Special, a round-trip journey departing from historic downtown Blue Ridge and winding through the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the Toccoa River. The Firecracker Train travels to the twin cities of McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee.

Upon arrival, passengers will disembark for a community fireworks display before re-boarding for the return trip. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway General Manager Rachal Gray says this year’s journey carries added meaning. “There’s something especially poignant about celebrating America’s 250th birthday aboard a historic railway, traveling along tracks that have connected these Appalachian communities for well over a century,” she says. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the fireworks stop.

Tickets are $76.99 for adults and $59.99 for children, plus tax.

brscenic.com/firecracker-special-ride

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