YACHT EXPERIENCE

For the second year, Natasha Simmons, CEO of the luxury resort wear company Yacht Club Access, hosted an intimate gathering in late June to showcase the brand’s latest fashions and to raise awareness and funds for Covenant House Georgia.

About 50 supporters of the nonprofit, which provides resources for homeless and trafficked teens, met at a private residence in Dunwoody Club Estates to see the debut of the company’s summer 2025 collection and to take raffle chances for a spa day at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, a month of free yoga, $1,000 toward an ad placement in Simply Buckhead and more. Covenant representatives Teah Bussel and Jackie King joined the group in enjoying a charcuterie spread created by Epic Flavors. Simply Buckhead was the proud media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Through Her Eyes Photography