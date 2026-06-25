A pair of bookends can reinforce the subtle announcement that you’re a literary lover.

Cheeky and playful or intentionally designed, bookends provide more than just a way to group coffee table books, non-fiction hardbacks and well-worn paperbacks together. If you’re looking for an exclamation point for a shelf or table, check out these options.

Chelsea House Flossie Bookends ($964)

These bookends from North Carolina based brand Chelsea House aren’t just for dog lovers but for anyone who appreciates a bit of whimsy in a room. They are part of the Claire Bell Collection and feature antique gold leaf dogs atop clear acrylic bases. Standing a foot tall, they can sit sentinel on a desk or bookshelf for a statement making moment.

Mathews Furniture + Design

404.237.8271

mathewsatl.com

@mathewsatl

Jonathan Adler Horse Bookends ($450)

Jonathan Adler is adored for his sense of fun that extends to his well-known bookend collection. Trot out this set of horse bookends in an equestrian-themed room or use them for a traditional juxtaposition to a more modern one. The L-shaped polished nickel bases support screen-printed acrylic stallions finished in silver tones.

Bloomingdale’s Lenox Square

404.495.2800

bloomingdales.com

@bloomingdales

Globe Bookends ($405)

It’s up to you whether or not to use these Old World-inspired globe bookends to support classic tomes. Available in an antique brass finish or in nickel, they add a slightly masculine sensibility to an office, lounge or bedside table. Check them out in person at the brand’s curated atelier at Italian Luxury Interiors in Buckhead Village District.

Eichholtz at Italian Luxury Interiors

470.525.5393

eichholtzatlanta.com

@eichholtzatlanta

Currey & Company Russo Object Set ($740)

Contemporary design lovers will fall for this set of decorative sculptures that can be used as bookends or tabletop objects. Made from natural marble with organic veining, each one is unique. While petite at only 8-by-8-by-3 inches, they are substantial, weighing 20 pounds.

B.D. Jeffries

404.231.3004

bdjeffries.com

@shopbdjeffries

Kimberly McDonald Agate Bookends ($2,150)

Bring the outdoors in with a touch of glam from these agate bookends by Atlanta-based jeweler and home decor designer Kimberly McDonald. This hand-set pair is from her signature KMD Home Collection, and each mined mineral bookend is one-of-a-kind. Handcrafted in Mexico and finished in black or polished nickel, they make a fashionable statement anywhere you place them.

Don Purcell

404.239.4350

donpurcelljeweler.com

@donpurcelljeweler