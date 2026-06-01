LITTLE LUXURIES

Romanticizing your life is easy when you are surrounded by beautiful things.

Small luxuries like porcelain keepsake boxes, sophisticated tissue box covers and handmade pottery are little reminders that beauty is everywhere, if you know where to look. When perched on a shelf or front and center on a coffee table, these tiny items have the ability to bring a smile to your face.

Marbled Keepsake Boxes ($232 for set)

Double down on design with a pair of block-print keepsake boxes from Nashville-based Reed Smythe. Handcrafted in Jaipur, India, they are made using traditional marbling and bookbinding techniques. Place keepsakes like photographs or cards within, or use the paper boxes in a closet to protect precious jewelry. Keith Smythe Meacham co-founded the brand with the late Southern author, journalist and entertaining specialist Julia Reed.

Reed Smythe & Company

615.200.8287

reedsmythe.com

@reedsmytheco

Paden Tray Set ($1,500)

Bring nature inside with a pewter faux silk tray set. Clean-lined and practical, this set consists of two trays: one 21 inches long and the other 25 inches long. They have cut corners with panels set in alternating directions for a unique texture; the brass inset handles give them a bit of shine. See them in person at Made Goods’ ADAC showroom.

Made Goods

404.748.4049

madegoods.com

@madegoods

Bunny Williams Home Ruffle Nesting Trays ($325)

This set of three ruffled ceramic bowls can be nested or separated on a coffee table, shelf or credenza to create an attractive vignette. The 7-, 8- and 9-inch diameter bowls are splatter-glazed and handmade, and belong to an exclusive pottery collection between Bunny Williams Home and Matin Malikzada, a famous Afghan potter who now resides in Connecticut.

Mathews Furniture + Design

404.237.8271

mathewsfurniture.com

@mathewsatl

Engine Turned Pewter Tissue Box Cover ($279)

Part of Waterworks’ Engine Turned collection, this pewter tissue box cover offers an elegant solution in a powder room or primary bath. Made in England, it features a hand-machined striped texture that adds a bit of masculinity. Use it alone or alongside the accompanying soap dish, toothbrush holder, tray and wastebasket.

Waterworks

404.266.1080

waterworks.com

@waterworks

Mottahedeh Artichoke Bowl with Bird [$360]

Whimsical trinkets, such as this charming one by 95-year old China brand Mottahedeh, hint at a homeowner’s personality. Standing only 4.5-inches tall, the porcelain box featuring an artichoke and bird is hand-painted and the perfect receptacle for candy, condiments and rings. Display it in a collection with other found objects, or let it stand on its own on a powder room counter.

Fragile

404.257.1323

fragilegifts.com

@fragile_gifts