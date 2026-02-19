THE DARK AGE

Once eschewed for light and bright tones, dark wood is making a comeback.

Whether you see it in a midcentury-inspired lamp, a classic breakfront or an unusual and visually interesting piece of decor, it’s time to give mahogany, walnut and other dark wood grains their moment in the spotlight. Peruse these styles as home update inspiration.

Butch Anthony Framed Photo ($2,500)

Self-taught Alabama-based artist Butch Anthony brings together interesting and layered elements. Titled Lady with a Lasso, it’s a photo in a dark wood frame with paint on glass that is “interwangled,” a term Anthony uses to refer to his style of mixing old with new. Signed by the artist, the 26-by-22-inch piece is an evocative addition to any collection.

Brick + Mortar

Jonathan Adler Buenos Aires Drinks Table ($900)

Bring curves into a room with this turned mahogany drinks table. The rich wood base has been polished to underscore the natural grain and topped with a 12-inch wide piece of white Volakas marble that’s just right for perching a favorite beverage. The table sits 22 inches high, the perfect height for pairing it with an oversized armchair.

Neiman Marcus Atlanta

Conrad Reeded Hall Chest ($2,800)

Add a little mystery to your entryway, living room or dining room with this solid wood reeded chest. The teak chest, made by artisans in Indonesia, is handcarved and assembled using traditional techniques. Then the pieces are hand-painted to give an aged look with patina. Because of this meticulousness, no two pieces are exactly alike.

Arhaus

Toland Wall Clock ($199)

Who says wood has to be relegated to furniture? Get funky with this responsibly made wooden clock. It’s handcrafted in Vermont via a small, family-owned shop and features carved indentations at each of the 12 hour markers. Steel side accents and a leather hanging strap complete the midcentury-inspired look.

Room & Board

Visual Comfort Crue Floor Lamp ($1,499)

Part of the Kelly Wearstler collection, this understated lamp brings together architectural lines with warm wood. It’s inspired by Brutalism, nodding to simplicity and utilitarianism. Organic, clean-lined and angular, the brass-detailed lamp can be a foil to a more traditional scheme or sit right at home in a modern one. The style comes in a 34-inch table lamp in addition to the 66-inch floor lamp.

Mathews Furniture + Design

