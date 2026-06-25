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RISING STARS 2026
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

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RISING STARS 2026

by
June 25, 2026
Simply Buckhead Cover Story - 2026 Rising Stars

MEET SIX STANDOUT INDIVIDUALS MAKING THEIR MARKS!

Simply Buckhead Cover Story - 2026 Rising Stars
WARDROBE (Left to Right) Kiana Collins: TWP Skirt ($595), La Double J Blouse ($560) and Deepa Gurnani Cuff ($275). Available at Tootsies. Alexandra Zak: Adam Lippes Top ($890) and Pants ($1,090). Available at Tootsies. Ari Milrud: Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt ($119), Chino 2.0 Pants ($99), Jetsetter Knit Blazer ($375). Available at Bonobos at Buckhead Village District. Joon Lim: Jetsetter Wool Dress Pant ($225). Available at Bonobos at Buckhead Village District. Taylor Carter: Marie Oliver Top ($270) and Skirt ($350), Lizzie Fortunato Necklace, ($345). Available at Tootsies. Jamey Shirah: Jetsetter Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer ($400). Available at Bonobos at Buckhead Village District.

Each summer, Simply Buckhead profiles a collection of top talent in our community. In this much anticipated annual feature, we showcase men and women who are innovating, giving back and rising to the pinnacle of their industries. Here you’ll find a teenage problem-solver and future tech titan, a model-turned-photographer, a top sommelier pursuing the industry’s highest designation, the restaurateur behind one of Buckhead’s hottest new eateries, a broker changing the experience of corporate lodging and an attorney for one of Atlanta’s most dynamic organizations. Read on to meet these inspiring rising stars.

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Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

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