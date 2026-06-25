RISING STARS 2026

MEET SIX STANDOUT INDIVIDUALS MAKING THEIR MARKS!

Each summer, Simply Buckhead profiles a collection of top talent in our community. In this much anticipated annual feature, we showcase men and women who are innovating, giving back and rising to the pinnacle of their industries. Here you’ll find a teenage problem-solver and future tech titan, a model-turned-photographer, a top sommelier pursuing the industry’s highest designation, the restaurateur behind one of Buckhead’s hottest new eateries, a broker changing the experience of corporate lodging and an attorney for one of Atlanta’s most dynamic organizations. Read on to meet these inspiring rising stars.

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