Whether you’re a caffeine addict or find comfort in the daily ritual, how you drink your coffee is as much about style as formality.

In a world where an iced latte is $10 and coffee shop quality is inconsistent, eliminate the need for a middleman by making your coffee at home. Create your ideal coffee corner and ensure you always go to bed thinking about your morning cup.

Williams Sonoma Honeycomb Cream & Sugar Set ($49.95)

Instead of keeping your coffee add-ins hidden, put them on display with this honeycomb cream and sugar set from Williams Sonoma. The dishwasher-safe porcelain items feature a bee decoration and honeycomb pattern of real gold, finished with a polished white glaze. Fill the sugar canister with natural sweeteners like honey or brown sugar and the pitcher with your preferred milk or flavored creamer. For a kitchen theme, expand to other pieces in the Bee Honeycomb collection, like the teapot and tea set, embossed mugs and flatware set.

Williams Sonoma

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Anthropologie The Icon Juice Glass Tumbler ($22)

Summer is for iced coffee, and Anthropologie has seasonally inspired tumblers that bring sunshine to your coffee station. The 18.2-ounce cup is crafted using hand-pressed glass beads and handblown glass, and the bamboo lid and stainless steel straw make it suitable for your on-the-go iced coffee needs. Try it in designs of cherries, strawberries, oranges or bees to complement the Williams Sonoma honeycomb set.

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Breville Bambino Espresso Machine ($299.95)

Breville is a staple brand known for its convenience and consistency, and its Bambino machine is a strong beginner option. This model is simple in its efficiency, with a 54-millimeter portafilter, a choice between one- or two-shot volumes and a steam wand for manual milk texturing to create lattes and cappuccinos. The well-studied brewing technology pre-infuses coffee grounds for a more even extraction, replicating the bold and balanced flavors that coffee shops specialize in, and the machine’s Thermojet heating system is ready in three seconds.

Williams Sonoma

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Cuisinart Hot and Cold Foam Milk Frother ($89.95)

Tap into your inner barista with the hot and cold foam milk frother from Cuisinart. The device makes up to 4 ounces of froth and 8 ounces of hot milk, allowing you to replicate your favorite specialty coffees like lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos in the comfort of your own kitchen. It features a stainless steel, nonstick milk tank with a dishwasher-safe lid, an easy-grip handle and an integrated spout for easy pouring and latte art creations.

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MacKenzie-Childs Mocha Check Canister ($99.95-$119.95)

Elevate your coffee bar repertoire with the MacKenzie-Childs Mocha Check Canister. Whether you’re looking for a place to store espresso pods or an upscale container for your coffee beans and grounds, the enameled-steel essential adds chicness to your coffee display. The container has a hand-painted, coffee-colored check base with a lid to match and a clear glass knob. It comes in capacities of 38, 48 and 64 ounces.

Williams Sonoma

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STORY: Katie Hughes