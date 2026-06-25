A RETURN TO REFINEMENT

The city’s only Ritz-Carlton remains loyal to its history!

I can’t remember the last time I visited The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta. While I wasn’t paying attention, the 25-story property continued to draw guests to the downtown corner of Peachtree and Ellis streets that it’s anchored since 1984. Although it’s undergone periodic renovations, including the latest three years ago, it has maintained its luxury status and standing as the only Ritz in the city, within a short stroll of downtown attractions.

I was glad to see some favorites I recalled were still in place. At the top of the list is the AG, Modern Bar and Steakhouse that morphed from the once-named Atlanta Grill. The walls are dotted with historic black-and-white images of the city’s past, while the dining area is dominated by plush plaid banquettes with backs high enough to hide the people on the other side. Those in need of more privacy can slide into the curtained privacy booth that, at one time, regularly made the AJC’s gossip column for the celebrities who hid behind it. AG is also home to one of downtown’s landmarks: a veranda perched over the Peachtree sidewalk. When the weather cooperates, it is one of the city’s best spots for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert or drinks.

For those in need of a java jolt, an outpost of the Athens-based Jittery Joe’s coffee in the quietly relaxed lobby is ideal for grabbing a Nutella cappuccino or honey bee latte. A full bar and comfortable banquettes make it an inviting spot for guests and walk-ins alike to catch up on work or meet with friends.

An additional dining amenity is the hotel’s Club Lounge, where an early evening selection recently boasted shrimp cocktails, poached salmon in a cream sauce, charcuterie and salad bars, roasted veggies and potatoes, and bite-sized beef Wellingtons. After learning a dessert bar arrived in the evening, I made that the last stop for fruit-flavored truffles and cookies before settling into my room’s king-sized, soft-sheeted bed. The room was dotted with amenities, from the sweeping city view and a superbly stocked minibar to small touches such as a suit rack, plush slippers and turn-down service with milk and dark chocolate treats. I also appreciated that guests are deemed trustworthy enough that full-sized bottles of Diptyque bath amenities aren’t bolted to the wall for safekeeping.

While my recent stay provided a welcome escape from a hectic week, it also reminded me of what makes a Ritz visit memorable: the genuine courtesy of the staff and the willingness to deliver service at the highest level. From the valet and concierge greeting guests by name to the wait staff remembering a favorite drink, the level of elegant service is notable. In an era of complete casualness, the Ritz staff reflects the company motto of “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,” stepping in to perfect a stay by offering a chauffeur to drop me at nearby attractions and sending me off with extra shortbread cookies. I saw that same level of consideration extended to other guests as well. It’s no wonder the Ritz has maintained its status as downtown’s top-tier luxury hotel for more than 40 years.

THE RITZ-CARLTON, ATLANTA

404.659.0400

ritzcarlton.com

@ritzcarltonatlanta