CLOSING TIME

A national art tour will end at the High Museum of Art.

Amy Sherald: American Sublime will make its final stop of a national tour in the artist’s home state of Georgia. Showcasing more than 35 paintings, the show is the largest presentation of Sherald’s work to date. The Columbus native trained as a painter in Atlanta and graduated from Clark Atlanta University. The exhibition examines Sherald’s impact on contemporary art and American culture, centering on her work to address the historical absence of Black individuals in figurative painting. Featured works include her portrait of the late Breonna Taylor, commissioned by Vanity Fair, and For Love, and for Country, a painting that references Alfred Eisenstaedt’s iconic V-J Day photograph in Times Square. The exhibition will also debut Sherald’s first triptych, Ecclesia (The Meeting of Inheritance and Horizons), created specifically for this presentation .as well as her celebrated portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama. A companion monograph is available. The exhibit runs through Sept. 27.

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