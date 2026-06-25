THE ATLANTA OPERA IS GIVING NEW LIFE TO A LONG-NEGLECTED BUCKHEAD LANDMARK!

The Bobby Jones Clubhouse in Buckhead is being transformed into the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts, the new headquarters of the Atlanta Opera. When the renovation/ construction is complete later this year, it will be the first arts organization headquartered along the 22-mile Beltline loop, positioning it as an accessible cultural destination for residents across the city. It will house two intimate performance venues, education spaces and administrative and rehearsal facilities for the opera. Atlanta-based architecture firm Post Loyal is leading the design that includes a recital hall with clear views to the surrounding golf course and adjacent Beltline through a wall of windows.

The clubhouse, a Greek Revival building constructed in 1941, was once named a “building in distress” by the Atlanta Preservation Center. As part of this renovation, the space will receive an exterior facelift to complement the surrounding neighborhood. The 4.7-acre site will also add rain gardens, bio retention ponds and enhanced drainage to improve flood mitigation along Peachtree Creek. The total cost of the project is estimated at $72 million, which includes construction, design, furnishings and an operational maintenance fund. The Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts will complement the opera’s largescale productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

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