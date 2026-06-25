EDITOR’S LETTER – JULY / AUGUST 2026

When I need to get out of my home office, I work at local coffee shops. While there, I’m often amazed at the conversations I overhear and the people I meet, from entrepreneurs with fascinating ventures and actors working on the latest local production to people dedicating themselves to the greater good. I love that we are able to devote this annual Rising Stars issue to individuals who showcase our local culture and are making waves in their respective industries.

The men and women featured in this issue include a teenager who developed a website to assist novice real estate flippers, a model and cancer survivor with a passion for photography, an ambitious sommelier, a Buckhead restaurateur, a broker transforming corporate lodging and an attorney navigating the various business units of the dynamic AMB Sports and Entertainment.

This summer issue also highlights an awe inspiring Dunwoody renovation, a staycation at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta and articles on everything from creating a weightlifting routine to building your at-home coffee bar. Atlanta always offers so much to spotlight, and I’m grateful to these Rising Stars for helping create such a fascinating local community. They help make my coffee shop work days so much more interesting.