EAST LAKE IS CALLING

Why the TOUR Championship Is Atlanta’s Best Weekend of the Year!

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB

AUGUST 26-30, 2026



PROUD PARTER OF THE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

For one week each August, the city’s most iconic golf club becomes the place to be — and you don’t have to be a golf fanatic to love every minute of it.

There’s a reason people put the TOUR Championship on the calendar in January. Each August, East Lake Golf Club hosts the conclusion of the PGA TOUR season, the week when the FedExCup Champion is crowned, and being there in person offers an experience no broadcast can fully capture.

The tournament brings the TOUR’s top 30 players to one of the most historic and visually striking courses in the country, where the competition consistently delivers some of the most compelling golf of the year. But at East Lake, TOUR Championship week is as much about the full day on property as it is about what happens on the leaderboard.

At East Lake, there are countless ways to watch the tournament. The Landing on the 17th fairway puts you at the center of the action, with food and drinks among the pivotal closing stretch. The Delta SkyMiles Deck on the 18th tee box looks straight down the par-5 toward the historic clubhouse — a view that earns its reputation. But that’s not all, as it also boasts an incredible view of the par-4 17th green. Delta SkyMiles members enter free, and joining on-site takes only a moment. Or you can simply wander the grounds and take it in from wherever you end up.

For those looking to upgrade their experience, the tournament offers a handful of premium spaces. The Michelob ULTRA Club is an open-air, shaded hospitality venue offering an ideal place to refresh just steps from the 16th and 17th holes. Tickets to the Michelob ULTRA Club are inclusive of beer and seltzer with food and other beverages for purchase. The Georgian presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, set along the stretch between Nos. 8 and 9, delivers an elevated setting with all-inclusive food and beverage, climate controlled indoor seating, and sweeping patio views of the front nine. It is the perfect spot to entertain while experiencing the action. At the No. 1 tee, the Delta Starter Lounge puts you just feet from the tee as the world’s best players begin their rounds—complete with premium food and beverage and an energy you won’t find anywhere else on the course.

East Lake’s food offerings reflect the city it represents, with Atlanta based favorites woven throughout the experience. A mix of local partners is featured across the property, including Farm Burger, the Coca- Cola Café with its retro-inspired, Coca-Cola-infused menu, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Henri’s Bakery & Deli and Chicken Salad Chick. New this year, a Cutwater Craft Cocktail Bar joins the tournament’s lineup of food and beverage options.

For those who need a break from the heat, the SO COOL Zone presented by Southern Company between the 14th and 15th greens offers shaded seating, misting fans, water refill stations and a large broadcast screen. Air-conditioned spaces are available throughout the grounds and families with young children have a dedicated, air-conditioned suite at the 6th tee sponsored by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, stocked with everything a parent might need to spend a full day on the course comfortably.

The TOUR Championship is also one of the most family-friendly events on Atlanta’s sports calendar. Two children 15 and under receive complimentary admission with a ticketed adult courtesy of Accenture, making it easy for families to spend a day at East Lake together. The tournament welcomes strollers and diaper bags, and dedicated family spaces throughout the grounds help make the experience comfortable for parents with young children. Combined with shaded areas, cooling zones and East Lake’s walkable layout, the policy helps make championship golf accessible for fans of all ages. Tickets are still available at tourchampionship.com/tickets so be sure to lock in your spot and end your summer at East Lake Golf Club watching the top 30 PGA TOUR players.

Delivering Community Impact

The TOUR Championship’s impact extends well beyond tournament week, having raised more than $71 million for local nonprofits since 1998. At the center of that impact is a shared commitment to Atlanta, bringing together five organizations working to strengthen the community in lasting ways: East Lake Foundation, First Tee–Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and Focused Community Strategies. While each nonprofit focuses on a different area, from education and youth development to housing and community resources, they are united by a common goal of creating opportunity and longterm stability across Atlanta.

That impact is felt across the city. As one of Atlanta’s flagship sporting events, the TOUR Championship generates millions in local spending across hospitality, retail and services while also delivering global visibility. Broadcast in more than 200 countries, across 39 channels and in 30 languages, the tournament helps showcase Atlanta on a global stage while continuing to invest back into the local community.

That same commitment is exemplified in how the tournament is delivered each year. With the support of Proud Partners Accenture, Coca-Cola and Southern Company, sustainability efforts at East Lake Golf Club continue to expand. Hospitality areas operate as zero-waste zones, a reusable cup program helps reduce single-use plastics, and partnerships with Compost Now and Coca-Cola support waste diversion and recycling efforts. Last year, more than 52,000 pounds of excess food were donated to local nonprofits.

These efforts have helped earn the TOUR Championship GEO Certified® Tournament status in 2023 and 2024, which recognized measurable progress and a continued focus on raising the standard for sustainable events

At the heart of it all is the local community, including more than 1,200 volunteers who contribute nearly 30,000 hours each year, with more than 90 percent coming from metro Atlanta. Every ticket purchased helps support their efforts and the community initiatives that define the TOUR Championship.

Tickets are available at tourchampionship.com/tickets.