MIRROR, MIRROR

Mirrors are not just about self-reflection; they are also about selfprojection, representing your design style and perspective on the world.

Whether full of sophisticated whimsy or geometrically just so, they tell a lot about the person who inhabits a space. Find multitudes of inspiration from these choices.

Bunny Williams Giovanni Mirror ($3,800)

At 52 inches in diameter, this oversized mirror that uses both octagonal and round elements is a smart way to add elegance to any room. A burl wood base is layered with painted white triangles and a silver leaf border with cutout ebony dots. The mirror pulls from Art Deco for its geometric shape and Anglo- American techniques for the inlay. To top it off, the mirrored glass is lightly antiqued around the edges to give it a patinaed look.

Mathews Furniture + Design

404.237.8271

mathewsfurniture.com

@mathewsatl

Jonathan Adler Rings Mirror ($1,500)

Bejewel an entryway, hallway or bathroom with this mirror, created by whimsy master Jonathan Adler. It takes on a sense of modern glamour, with oversized jewelry-like mother-of-pearl pieces cut into brass circles. At 48 inches, it’s the perfect height to make sure the finishing touches are just right on your way out the door.

Miller Collective

404.549.7743

shop-millercollective.com

@shopmillercollective

Arteriors Kensey Discs Large Mirror ($1,816)

Taking its cues from Brutalism, this mirror features 70 iron discs in a round frame that is a whopping 60 inches in diameter. Each disc is hand-cut burnt iron and goes through a chemical and fire technique to give it an oxidized look. Industrial and thought-provoking, it’s a foil to more traditional rooms or will look right at home among minimalist designs.

Erika Reade LTD

404.233.3857

erikareade.com

@erikareadeltd

Currey & Company Vinna Arch Brass Leaves Mirror ($1,860)

Atlanta-based Currey & Company embodies feminine chic in this mirror that features vines of sweet heartshaped leaves curved around the edge. It’s playful and balanced, just like nature. The cast aluminum leaves are covered in antique brass that is handapplied to give that perfect glow and artisanal look. Make a focal point in a powder room or a little girl’s room.

Bungalow Classic

404.351.9120

bungalowclassic.com

@bungalowclassic

Vitra Colour Frame Mirror ($790 to $1,415)

Swiss brand Vitra brought in Swiss-French designer Julie Richoz to create the Colour Frame Mirror in 2024. It harkens back to the playfulness of childhood but has all the sophistication of modern design. It’s available in small, medium and large, and in three colorways, although the blue/orange one is most striking. It features a functional shelf that makes it a perfect piece to hang in a child’s room or in a tight entryway.

Design Within Reach

404.841.2471

dwr.com

@designwithinreach