ON THE BONE

A herringbone pattern brings sophistication.

Fabric, tile, textiles and case goods are easy ways to incorporate a taste of men’s fashion into an interior. While usually done in traditionally masculine tones of brown, blue and black, herringbone feels fresh in more vibrant and feminine shades. To explore herringbone’s possibilities, consider these pieces.

Made Goods Lesandro Coffee Table (from $3,850)

This showstopper gets its unique look from its natural banana bark top and painted gold raffia base. The two pieces meld together the organic with the contemporary. It’s available in three lengths: 48, 60 and 78 inches, and brings geometry and glamor to a living room or conversation pit.

Emile Fabric in Truffle (price upon request)

This classic woven fabric blends elegance and practicality. The design features half-moons of mélange yarn that create a high-low, faux herringbone pattern that works hard no matter what room it’s in. It’s available in a bevy of neutral hues such as charcoal, taupe, cream, truffle and shale, perfectly poised to ground a gentleman’s office or closet or to offset a feminine room. Check it out at ADAC.

Eastern Accents Tango Pillow ($140)

Herringbone doesn’t always have to be done in neutral colors, as evidenced by this jazzy pillow. Handcrafted by artisans for Eastern Accents, the pillow comes in two sizes, 12-by-12 inches and 12-by-20 inches. Buyers can choose from a down insert, an alternative down insert or the pillow case only. No matter which size, color or style you choose, this pillow will add interest to a chair, chaise or sofa.

Rosy Finch Matte Tile ($399)

Mixing a traditional masculine pattern with the femininity of pink makes this matte tile from Fireclay a masterclass in juxtaposition. Pigmented ceramic ink is hand-applied by silk screen to the back of glass sheets to give the tile its vibrant finish. Soft edges are created naturally during the cooling process, giving it a boost of delicate charm. It would look at home in a laundry room, bathroom or powder room, especially when incorporated with more muscular colors like navy or brown.

Noir Herringbone Sideboard ($4,980)

For a case good with a twist, try Noir’s Herringbone Sideboard. It’s made from strips of walnut in a variety of finishes to give it dimension and texture. Like all pieces from Noir, a Los Angelesbased brand, the wood is reclaimed and/or natural. Three cupboards make it practical for a living or dining room, and a metal base gives it an industrial edge. Elevated yet rustic, it can be used across a variety of interior design styles as a focal piece.

