FEATURED RESTAURANTS – JULY / AUGUST 2026

A sampling of great eats in and around Buckhead!

5CHURCH BUCKHEAD

5Church Buckhead, a funky upscale restaurant on Peachtree, offers helpful servers, modern local art, a 21+ sunroom patio and selfie-ready spaces. Menu items meld Southern roots and global influences. Addictive baked oysters boast a texture akin to pasta and a parade of earthy and spicy flavors. Sushi tots contrast crunchy/ soft textures and sweet/spicy flavors in each bite. The lamb burger tops meat with red onion marmalade, gorgonzola, arugula and a secret sauce, a combination that marries earthy and tangy notes. The shrimp and grits has a great sauce-to-grits ratio, so each forkful carries sophisticated, spicy flavor without losing the stone-ground grits’ creamy texture. Grilled salmon is cooked to order and available on the brunch, lunch and dinner menus with some variations. Chicken and waffles reigns at brunch for good reason, pairing fluffy ricotta waffles with crisp, juicy, fried chicken. Desserts are sinfully good.

Cocktails: $6-$18

Starters: $14-$28

Salads: $12-33

Entrees: $14-39

Prime steaks: $51-160

Sides: $4-20

Desserts: $4-13

buckhead.5church-atlanta.com

CARMEL

Carmel, situated in Buckhead Village, gives off major vacation vibes, thanks to the breezy Smith Hanes-designed interiors and the coastal-oriented menu. Start with cocktail classics with a creative twist, such as the Negroni Sour and Acapulco Way, a riff on a margarita. Inspired by some of the world’s best coastal culinary regions, the menu at Carmel leans into ultra-fresh seafood and wood-fired dishes. Favorites from the starters include feather-light milk buns with whipped togarashi butter, hamachi crudo accented with passion fruit and just-spicy-enough morita chili, and a plate of crispy fries topped with crème fraiche, béarnaise sauce and a generous portion of briny caviar. Entree standouts include the whole, perfectly grilled lobster with lemon and buttery brioche crumbs; delicate diver scallops with verdant spring peas, fragrant leeks and decadent brown butter; and a sleeper hit: the fall-apart tender, hearth-roasted chicken with, tangy chimichurri. A smart wine list and thoughtful service round out the experience. Next time you need a little getaway, look closer to home.

Raw: $18-$165

First wave: $8-$26

Mains: $36-$175

Sides: $12-$14

Desserts: $10-$14

carmelatl.com

HAL’S “THE STEAKHOUSE”

Looking on the outside like a high-end strip joint topped with a Bourbon Street balcony, Hal’s has built its cachet around its loyal clientele, old-school style, impeccable service and terrific food. Owner Hal Nowak is a New Orleans native, and in his eponymous enterprise—with its shrimp remoulade, oysters bordelaise and booze-soaked bread pudding—he has created Atlanta’s answer to Galatoire’s. This may be your grandparents’ favorite restaurant, but in an age where everything old is new again, it also boasts a youthful clientele that appreciates its straightforward food, strong drinks and speakeasy atmosphere.

Appetizers and salads: $9-$24

Entrées and steaks: $24-$50

hals.net

LA GROTTA

This four-decades-old institution is as popular today as it ever was. And that has as much to do with the generations of devotees—many of them old school Atlanta royalty—as it does with its reliable, often superlative food. Whether you begin with earthy bresaola Valtellinese, milky burrata di mozzarella fresca or verdant insalata di carciofi freschi, it’s imperative you save room for the mains, for this is where the kitchen truly shines. Silky cream-sauced pastas such as penne con verdure and pappardelle con astice will become your new gastro obsession, and delectable meat dishes such as scaloppine di vitello Antonio and filetto di manzo al Barolo are best enjoyed with a bottle of fine Italian red.

Appetizers and salads: $10-$16

Pastas and risottos: $11-$36

Mains: $22-$40

Desserts: $8-$10

lagrottaatlanta.com

ilgialloatl.com

LOCAL THREE KITCHEN & BAR

Local Three is passionate about food and drinks yet keeps the overall vibe laid-back. With quirky decor and friendly service, this upscale eatery presents contemporary American cuisine alongside a full bar with an impressive bourbon selection. The culinary philosophy here is “you can’t argue with delicious.” High skills are on display without over-complicating things. Menus change often, inspired by the season. The signature focaccia drizzles thick, toasted bread with flavorful olive oil. Fish schnitzel presents breaded white flounder with lemon-pepper sauce and scattered peas. Among the mains, pan-seared North Georgia trout is a standout, pairing fork-tender fish with Parisienne gnocchi. Daily specials are gifts of good timing with features like pastrami-spiced duck breast, Asian-inspired chicken or grilled dry-aged Duroc pork chop. Trust whatever most piques your interest since you can’t go wrong here. Save room for desserts such as the peanut butter cup or Banofee tart.

Starters: $6-$28

Mains: $22-$45

Steaks: $45-$66

Dessert: $14-$16

House cocktails: $15-$25

Sunday brunch buffet: $35/adult, $20/child

localthree.com

RUMI’S KITCHEN SANDY SPRINGS

Treat your tastebuds to as many dishes as possible at Rumi’s Kitchen Sandy Springs, whether you sit in the spacious dining room with its bubbling water feature or order to-go. The menu is packed with powerful culinary rhythms and rhymes. Falafel stuns with crisp-tender chickpea balls, pickled veggies, tangy tabbouleh and savory tahini sauce. Mirza ghasemi (smoked eggplant with tomato and garlic) presents strong notes without hiding the scrumptious plant flavors. Chicken barg infuses a juicy wedge with exotic flavors thanks to the saffron marinade. Pair it with Shirin polo, fluffy rice dotted with orange zest, red barberry, pistachio, almond and rosewater—a divine mix of flavors and textures. Lamb hummusiya tops hummus with lamb sausage for a pleasing contrast of spicy heat and cool umami. Dukkah roasted carrots play nutty-spicy notes against tangy-sweet yogurt cheese. Good luck choosing a favorite.

Starters: $8-15

Salads: $8-12

Mains: $18-45

Sides: $4-10

Desserts: $10

rumiskitchen.com

TREEHOUSE

Occasionally, sitting at Treehouse feels more like a cookout. Neighbors and regulars have been coming here for the familiar comfort food and laid-back atmosphere for more than 20 years. Brunch is a big deal, with a large menu and generous portions of favorites such as the Georgia pecan waffle and Southern-style eggs Benedict covered with sausage gravy. It’s all about the patio here, and dogs are welcome guests. The chef works to enliven old favorites with as much attention to the all-American fried chicken sandwich as the New York strip au poivre. He also curates a mighty fine list of craft beers.

Brunch: $8-$10

Appetizers: $3-$13

Burgers and sandwiches: $7-$10

Large plates: $17-$22

treehouseatlanta.com

THE WOODALL

With its friendly, relaxed vibe, it’s easy to feel among friends at The Woodall in Westside Village, whether you prefer the comfortable dining room or outdoor patio. Whitewashed brick, shiny metal, warm woods, brown leather and modern light fixtures cozy up the converted warehouse while a mural of eagle talons clasping a silver spoon adds personality. The dinner and brunch menus present globally inspired dishes and drinks featuring local ingredients. The menu changes seasonally, with options such as lump crab beignets, open-faced tenderloin sandwich, Sicilian calamari and rock shrimp and fried chicken tucked into a feather-light biscuit. The restaurant’s website confidently asserts, “You’ll be back!” There are plenty of reasons to do just that.

Small plates: $9-$15

Salads: $9-$12

Sandwiches: $11.5-$17

Mains: $13-$43

Sides: $5-$6

Desserts: $9-$10

thewoodallwestside.com

YEBO BEACH HAUS

Those on a hunt for something unique in the area need look no farther than Yebo Beach Haus, an upscale eatery focused on South African fare. It’s easy to see influences from indigenous African, Indian, Malay, Dutch and British on Yebo’s menu, a blend that makes for intriguing flavor combinations and flawlessly prepared plates. Bobotie crepes are a standout. They come stuffed with a mixture of curried ground beef, diced apples and raisins, and covered with creamy hollandaise, a nod to the influence of the Cape Malay community that fuses flavors of the Indonesian spice trade with traditional Dutch cooking. Top entree picks include a decadent smash-style Angus beef burger; tagliatelle Bolognese with a ragu of ostrich, beef and wild mushrooms; and halibut with red butter curry, coconut rice and grilled broccolini. Round out your experience with signature South African wine varietals such as Chenin Blanc and Pinotage, and you’ve got a flavor safari that will keep you craving a return visit.

Caviar: $96-$250

Raw bar: $18-$165

Garden: $14-$16

Starters: $17-$36

Salads: $13-$16

Mains: $28-$95

Sides: $9

Desserts: $5-$15

yebobeachhaus.com

Note: Prices and menu items may have changed since original publication.

BY: Wendell Brock, Rebecca Cha, Jennifer Bradley Franklin, Angela Hansberger, Hope S. Philbrick

PHOTOS: Madelynne Grace , Erik Meadows