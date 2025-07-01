A Legacy Rooted in Buckhead: 95 Years of Harry Norman, REALTORS®

Long before Buckhead became known for upscale shopping, luxury real estate, and high-rise living, it was quiet farmland on the edge of Atlanta.

But by the 1930s, things were shifting. Wealthy Atlantans began heading north in search of larger lots, quiet streets, and more privacy while staying close to downtown. Even during the Great Depression, Buckhead kept attracting new residents, showing just how much potential the area already held.

One of the most iconic reminders of that early growth is the Swan House. Built in 1928 and designed by Philip Trammell Shutze, the estate is a defining piece of Buckhead history. With its European-style architecture and timeless design, the home wasn’t just beautiful—it was a sign of what Buckhead would become: elegant, ambitious, and rooted in vision.

That same vision was taking shape in 1930, when Emmaline “Emmie” Norman founded Harry Norman, REALTORS®. She became Atlanta’s first residential real estate broker at a time when few women were leading businesses. What began as one woman’s leap of faith has grown into one of the most respected names in Georgia real estate today.

From its earliest days, Harry Norman, REALTORS® played a role in shaping what Buckhead would become. As the community developed, the company helped connect families to homes and provided guidance in a market that was rapidly evolving. It wasn’t just about buying and selling houses; it was about helping people build a life here.

Now 95 years later, the company’s legacy is still deeply tied to Buckhead. What started here now spans the entire Metro Atlanta area and beyond, but Buckhead remains at the heart of the story. The community has evolved into a hub for luxury homes, thriving businesses, and cultural landmarks, and Harry Norman, REALTORS® is proud to have been part of that journey since the beginning.

