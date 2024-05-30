DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JUNE 2024

Atlanta-based furniture manufacturer Currey & Company recently added Amanda Spence to its roster in the newly created position of director of accessories and portable lighting.

Spence began her career at Anthropologie and was one of the founding employees of gardening store Terrain. She’s also worked for West Elm and Napa Home & Garden. In her new position, Spence will help grow Currey’s interior and garden accessories as well as its signature lamp category.

curreyandcompany.com

A new showroom is open on Miami Circle. The Chiarabella Gallery held its grand opening in May, revealing its collection of bespoke cabinetry and premium kitchen, bath and wardrobe solutions. The showroom’s kitchen and bath cabinetry craftsmanship includes Rational Cabinets, made in Italy and designed in Germany, and Bravat Plumbing, a 150-year-old company founded in Linden, Germany. The showroom is open to both the trade and the public.

chiarabellagallery.com

Harry Norman, REALTORS recently presented its annual Metro Atlanta Residential Real Estate Forecast with statistics on the 2023 market and insights into 2024. Despite a surge in younger and female buyers, Harry Norman reported a 17% decline in year-over-year home sales. Looking ahead, greater Atlanta’s price appreciation is expected to outpace national averages at 6 to 8%; the Federal Reserve predicted three rate reductions in 2024; and economists anticipate 2024 to be slightly better for homebuilders than 2023.

harrynorman.com