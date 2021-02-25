ALL GOOD IN THE ’HOOD

AREA REAL ESTATE AGENTS OFFER A GLANCE AT THE STATE OF THE LOCAL REAL ESTATE MARKET.

The events of the last year have highlighted the importance of home. It’s the place where we feel safe, peaceful and complete. Many have discovered that it might be time to find a new home sweet home, whether we need more (or less) space or want to be closer to friends and family. Whatever the reason, it’s important to arm yourself with as much information as possible before venturing into the market. We’ve asked some of the top real estate professionals to give us the 411 on the area’s most coveted neighborhoods.

BUCKHEAD

One of the most noteworthy neighborhoods in metro Atlanta, Buckhead is known for its affluent reputation and exceptional residential, commercial and entertainment offerings.

SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

THE EXPERT:

Travis Reed

Harry Norman, Realtors

harrynorman.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: The Buckhead real estate market remains solid and continues to strengthen. However, home inventory is low, so listings sell quickly.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: The single-family home market in Buckhead typically attracts family-oriented professionals. New homes and completely renovated properties are selling at a premium, and prices range from the $800,000s to $10 million.

DID YOU KNOW? Buckhead has some of Atlanta’s most beautiful, traditional and well-established neighborhoods. Mature trees and gardens planted close to 100 years ago combine with outstanding classic architecture to give the area its distinct look and feel.

CONDOMINIUMS

THE EXPERT:

Shanna Bradley

Ansley Real Estate

ansleyatlanta.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: The condo market in Buckhead is healthy, and new developments are nearing completion, such as Graydon, a new 22-story luxury tower. As with single-family homes, condo inventory is low, making this a very competitive portion of the market. However, although the luxury condo market saw a 43% increase in available inventory during the fourth quarter of 2020, sales in this sector have slowed down by almost 20%, leaving more options on the market.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Condos in Buckhead offer something for every lifestyle and budget. No matter where you are in your housing journey, you’ll find something to suit your needs, particularly since prices range from the low $100,000s to well over $10 million. For instance, condos available at St. James are on the market in the mid-$200,000s, while residences at The Charles range in price from $1.9 million to more than $3 million.

DID YOU KNOW? Buckhead real estate holds value well, so it is a sure investment, according to Bradley.

BROOKHAVEN

The most populous city in DeKalb County with more than 55,000 residents, Brookhaven offers locals the chance to be close to Atlanta and its amenities without being in the city limits. It offers an ideal mix of city and suburban living.

THE EXPERT:

Andy Peters

The Peters Company, Keller Williams Realty

thepeterscompany.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: The Brookhaven real estate market is very brisk with a strong demand for the area, including both the gentrified areas (such as Town Brookhaven) and the historic side of the city (such as Lynwood Park). Like most desirable spots in Atlanta, listings are selling in days, not weeks. If it’s good, it’s gone.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Brookhaven boasts a very diverse group of residents that has broadened and evolved over the last 20 years. Homebuyers have access to an array of options, with single-family homes and townhomes being very popular. The average price point for a singlefamily home is well above the metro Atlanta average of $300,000.

DID YOU KNOW? In some locales, such as Ashford Park, older and established neighborhoods have been torn down and replaced with new construction, giving the area a suburban feel.

CHAMBLEE

Offering a small community feel not far from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, Chamblee features a charming downtown with shopping, dining and an array of walkable mixed-use developments.

THE EXPERT:

Natalie Blalock

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

atlantafinehomes.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: Chamblee is an up-and-coming real estate market compared to Brookhaven, but it is very strong right now. Inventory is low, making it a seller’s market, but homebuilders are purchasing lots for new construction projects thanks to affordable land prices.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Single-family homes and townhomes are the key buyer options. Perfect for families and active adults, the area’s homes range from the $300,000s to the $600,000s, with pockets of upscale residences listing for up to $1 million. Many of the homes on the market today are new townhomes in the $450,000 to $500,000 price range (in communities such as Townsend at Ashford Park and The Collection at Perimeter Park). For those looking for resale options, many single family homes have been renovated or are ideal fixer-upper projects.

DID YOU KNOW? For buyers who feel as if they have been priced out of the surrounding suburban Atlanta neighborhoods, Chamblee is a perfect option. Many who move to Chamblee get more for their money compared to neighboring areas.

WEST MIDTOWN & UPPER WESTSIDE

Once Atlanta’s industrial hub, West Midtown, also known as the Westside, has been transformed into a hip, urban locale with cultural hotspots, live music venues, retail, restaurants and more.

THE EXPERT:

Christa Huffstickler

Founder and CEO, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

evatlanta.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: West Midtown and the Upper Westside are experiencing explosive growth as homebuyers gravitate towards this emerging side of town. Due to its relative affordability, strong development and proximity to some of the city’s best dining, retail and entertainment, the area is popular with young professional couples. The market moves very quickly, and the neighborhood is growing rapidly.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: There’s great diversity of product in this area. From condos to townhouses to singlefamily homes, there’s something for everyone. In particular, townhomes are very of-the-moment. A generous number of townhome communities in the area are reasonably priced and have great potential for appreciation. Overall, the average price point is approximately $425,000. Single-family homes tend to lean more towards the upper $400,000s range, while townhomes and condos tend to stick closer to $425,000.

DID YOU KNOW? Thanks to the exceptional growth of the area, homebuyers and residents should expect construction to persist for the next few years. However, with that growth comes the chance for a strong return on investment.

SANDY SPRINGS

Bordering Buckhead, Brookhaven and Dunwoody, Sandy Springs is one of the area’s best-known business hubs. It also boasts a closeknit community of residents who appreciate the neighborhood’s modern Southern charm.

THE EXPERT:

Kathy Rubenstein

Beacham & Company, Realtors

beacham.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: The Sandy Springs real estate market mirrors many of its neighboring communities: The market is strong, but inventory is low, so prices are increasing in this seller’s market.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Single-family homes are the most prevalent home type in Sandy Springs, although there are townhomes and condos throughout the city. Developed as a bedroom community for commuters to Atlanta, Sandy Springs is replete with families; however, singles and active adults are attracted to the area as well. The average sales price for a single-family residence is around $750,000, while condos and townhomes average nearly $298,000. The sales price is often driven by access to highly rated school districts and the proximity to the Buckhead intown market; singlefamily homes inside the perimeter typically have a higher price tag.

DID YOU KNOW? Buyers often find that they get more for their money in Sandy Springs in comparison to other intown neighborhoods just a few miles away within the Atlanta city limits. Additionally, property taxes for similar homes tend to be lower in Sandy Springs, which still offers a high level of city services.

DUNWOODY

One of the metro area’s most prominent northern suburbs, Dunwoody is a mecca for shopping, dining and entertainment. Although not a city until 2008, Dunwoody has been home to residents for more than a century.

THE EXPERT:

Lindsay Levin

Berkshire Hathaway Home- Services Georgia Properties

bhhsgeorgia.com

THE STATE OF THE MARKET: The Dunwoody real estate market is competitive. Home inventory is down 37%, and residences stay on the market for 32 days on average. Updated and move-in ready homes are the most sought-after.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Dunwoody is primarily a singlefamily home market featuring residences built between 1960 and the early 2000s. Brick colonialstyle homes are popular, and the average home sale price is $455,000. A concentration of townhomes and condos can be found close to Perimeter Mall and the area’s bustling business districts. The diversity of offerings make it perfect for a population diverse in age and ethnicity, including families, young professionals and active adults.

DID YOU KNOW? Dunwoody is one of the largest commercial real estate markets in the Atlanta area, but its unique style, which includes commercial areas that have preserved their original Colonial Williamsburg aesthetic, gives Dunwoody a small-town feel.