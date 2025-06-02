JUST FOR DAD

Dad deserves more than a gift card to his favorite restaurant (again).

Even if you wait until the last minute to snag a Father’s Day gift, Atlanta’s unparalleled shopping scene has you covered. Pick up one of these fool-proof finds that are guaranteed to make dad’s day—and make you the favorite child.

Toddy Sunglasses (From $95)

Upgrade dad’s accessory game with these stylish specs from Warby Parker’s Buckhead Village outpost. Offered in four colorways, these durable, round frames are made for dads who aren’t exactly known for handling their sunglasses with care (hello, scratch-resistant, polycarbonate lenses). Plus, thanks to Warby Parker’s Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program, you can do good while helping dad look good.

Warby Parker Buckhead

404.479.9755

warbyparker.com

@warbyparker

Peter Millar Atlanta Braves Polo ($130)

In addition to scoring tickets behind home plate at Truist Park this summer, this Peter Millar polo from Buckhead’s own Miller Brothers Ltd. will be a hit with Braves-obsessed dads. With a performance material that boasts moisture-wicking magic and UPF 50+ sun protection, he’ll be looking his best during the seventh-inning stretch despite the Atlanta heat.

Miller Brothers Ltd.

404.233.8000

millerbrothers.com

@millerbrothersltd

Leather Card Case ($150)

Handmade in Italy and available exclusively for Atlantans at Sid Mashburn on the Westside, this refined card case is crafted from ultra-pigmented, vegetable-tanned calfskin. On offer in three sophisticated hues—papaya, navy and dark brown—the pocket-size gift is essential for working dads who appreciate both style and practicality.

Sid Mashburn

404.350.7135

shopmashburn.com

@sidmashburn

Kore Elevate Hat ($38)

For the outdoorsy dad, consider this mod hat from Vuori’s Buckhead Village shop. The six-panel cap features the brand’s lauded performance fabric, ensuring breathability, moisture-wicking comfort and a lightweight feel. Whether he’s teeing off on the back nine, casting a line at his favorite fishing spot or manning the grill for a weekend barbecue, this versatile hat keeps him cool (in more ways than one).

Vuori Buckhead

943.230.4636

vuoriclothing.com

@vuoriclothing

Nike Dunk Low Sneakers ($200-$275)

For the sneaker-head pops, a pair of kicks from locally owned Luxury Box ATL is a no-brainer. This hidden gem in the heart of Buckhead has it all, from classic brands like Nike, Jordan and Asics to designer selects a la Dior, Prada and Balenciaga. If your old man is just starting to level up his shoe collection, the Nike Dunk Low makes for a great starter gift, thanks to its neutral design that offers versatility in styling. Fair warning: All the compliments he’ll get will have him begging you for another pair next year!

Luxury Box ATL

470.470.2010

luxuryboxatl.com

@luxboxatl