NOW SHOWING

THE SPRINGS CINEMA OFFERS AFFORDABLE SUMMER FUN!

When Brandt Gully purchased Lefont Sandy Springs in 2017, he was a finance guy looking for a place to reinvest in his community. The movie theater, once owed by George Lefont, the Atlanta independent theater entrepreneur behind the Plaza Theatre and the Screening Room, seemed like a perfect project.

Gully renamed the theater The Springs Cinema and Taphouse, and completed a top to bottom renovation. With eight screening rooms and a restaurant and bar, it reopened in 2019. “He would tell you that it’s his way of creating a space where families can gather and have great memories and obviously watch great movies,” says Sara Dickens, the guest experience director for the movie theater.

The theater has hosted several events since its inception. Opening just shy of the 2020 COVID pandemic shutdowns, the owners pivoted to drive-in movies in the parking lot, showing around 300 screenings under the stars. The Springs offers events year-round, but the Kids Summer Movie Club is a highlight.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. throughout June and July, the theater presents kid-friendly movies. Instead of charging a ticket price, the theater asks for a donation that supports Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “We partner with them because Gully’s own daughter, Peyton, battled childhood cancer as a high school student. Today, she is in remission and is a cancer nurse,” Dickens says. “We’ve got great movies, and I think we’re the most elite movie theater in Atlanta and the surrounding area, but more so, this is a way for our community to invest in a really incredible cause.” In 2024, The Springs raised $1,600 and Dickens hopes to surpass that amount in 2025.

This summer’s movie line-up kicked off May 30 with Bad Guys and includes other popular titles such as Trolls World Tour and The Croods. Dickens is excited to welcome the community. “We’re a little bit of a hidden gem. It’s a great location. There’s easy parking. But more than that, having a community that loves what we have to offer and loves being a part of what we do matters a lot to us,” Dickens says.

