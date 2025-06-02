MERGING MODALITIES

Gan Liu brings chiropractic, acupuncture and tai chi together!

As a third-generation Chinese medicine practitioner, Sandy Springs resident Gan Liu shares a passion for caring for others with his father, an acupuncturist. Liu moved to Minnesota from China when he was 13 for his father’s job at a local acupuncture school and was inspired by his dad’s work.

Last year, Liu gained a doctorate degree from Life University Chiropractic College. He practices out of Duluth Chiropractic and Wellness Center, which is expanding its location and integrative health offerings this summer. With a goal of merging chiropractic care with acupuncture in his treatment of patients, Liu is now pursuing a certification in acupuncture from The Virginia University of Integrative Medicine. He also holds a master’s degree from Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Holistic care is a way to help more people. Combining chiropractic and acupuncture can help more people reach their wellness goals. When my father was working, I witnessed how he taught and the philosophy of holistic care was really imprinted on my mind,” Liu says.

Also an innate educator like his dad, Liu is actively involved in educating Chinese people and leaders about chiropractic. He has met with Chinese doctors about its benefits as a complementary therapy to traditional medicine and acupuncture, and maintains an informational blog about chiropractic advances. Additionally, he mentors Chinese chiropractic students who come to the U.S.

Here, Liu shares more about the benefits of chiropractic and a top tip for your spine.

Who is a candidate for chiropractic?

Anyone can benefit from it. Most people think you have to have a condition first, back or neck pain being the most common ones, but regular checkups are good. We want to make sure the nervous system is working at 100%. Basically, your spine is protection for the central nervous system. Any place there’s a misalignment where it presses on the nerves means the nervous system is not functioning perfectly.

Why are you incorporating tai chi into your practice as well?

Combining tai chi and chiropractic care can be a beneficial approach to managing pain and improving overall musculoskeletal health. I learned tai chi when I was young. It’s like Chinese yoga: You use different movements to practice finding inner peace. It helps with healing, strengthening muscles, reducing stress hormones, and it is very good for balance.

What should everyone be doing as a daily practice for their spine?

The most popular problem is neck pain because of cell phone and computer use. The neck is supposed to have a C-shaped curve, but now many people’s necks look straight. I recommend doing neck exercises when you can. For instance, you can pull your neck backwards when stopped at a traffic light. Or take a towel and wrap it around the back of your neck and pull it forward. There’s also ergonomic lumbar support for sitting at a desk and sleeping pillows to help maintain posture naturally.

What’s your favorite wellness practice?

I drive to Helen to go fly-fishing or go on the Chattahoochee River.

