WALK THIS WAY

The shift to a sneaker-accepting culture is fully complete with the advent of cool, casual options that don’t sacrifice style for comfort.

Paired with jeans, a dress, a suit or with workout clothes while on the go, these trainers are a smart investment for any clothes horse’s closet.

Onitsuka Tiger EDR 78 Men’s Sneaker ($100)

Undoubtedly one of the “it” shoes of the moment, the Onitsuka Tiger EDR 78 is a man’s secret style weapon this fall. Founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949, the brand was originally aimed at getting postwar youths into athletics. Today, you might know the company as ASICS. This original trail running shoe looks just as good outside as it does with casualwear.

Florent Women’s Sneaker ($775)

Making a statement with a sneaker is a cinch with the Florent sneaker from Jimmy Choo. Functional as they are beautiful, these trainers scream ’80s pastel daydream in the best sense. They feature a sturdy chunky sole and a multicolored paneled upper to keep everything from a structured white dress to jeans and a T-shirt looking fresh.

x On Cloudventure Women’s Running Sneaker ($450)

How to make a blockbuster shoe: Bring together two white-hot brands at the intersection of luxury fashion and athletic performance. Loewe and On Cloud have come together to design the x OnCloudventure Women’s Running Sneaker. Available in gorgeous colors like pale green, lilac, pale yellow and white, this lace-up sneaker offers patented technology alongside Loewe’s recognizable anagram logo. Whether trail running or simply walking from Lenox to Phipps, these shoes will carry you there with a fashion-forward flourish.

Adolon Junior Men’s Sneaker ($895)

This new iteration of Christian Louboutin’s popular Adolon low-top sneaker features faux leather detailing inspired by the Alocasia macrorrhizia leaf, a plant native to Brazil also known as “elephant ears.” The brand takes inspiration to a new level by creating the faux leather detailing on each sneaker from a single elephant ear leaf that is prepared, vegetally dyed and dried, offering up natural color irregularities. The entire process and thoughtfulness allude to Louboutin’s origins as a landscapist and gardener.

Courser Uno Women’s Sneaker ($595)

For anyone looking for a performance sneaker that meets luxury style, Courser is the way to go. Made in Italy, it takes the best of Italian craftsmanship and marries it with athletic prowess. A proprietary midsole features an engineered carbon fiber plate, offering wearers stability and energy return, while the nubuck upper molds to the foot. It’s available in many different colors and in men’s sizing, too. In short, those who take style and cardio seriously should consider this shoe.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden