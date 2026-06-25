COMPETITIVE CURRENTS

THE SANDY SPRINGS SUP SHOWDOWN LAUNCHES!

The Chattahoochee River will become a moving racecourse this summer when Sandy Springs debuts the inaugural SUP Showdown, a competitive stand-up paddleboard event. This 6-mile, out-and-back course offers a challenge shaped by the river’s natural currents and flow. This is the inaugural SUP Showdown, but the event is looking to revitalize a local legacy of paddle sports, filling a void left since the last Stand Up for the Hooch race in 2019.

Presented in collaboration with Murphs Surf and Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks, the event aims to establish the city as a premier destination for paddle racing while bringing the community together. Through a partnership with Catalyst Sports, the event also includes an adaptive kayak athlete division. “This is a race that pushes performance on the water while intentionally widening the lane for who gets to compete,” says Jane Jarrett, leisure program coordinator for Sandy Springs. “It’s a true test of endurance on the river, but just as importantly, it’s a reminder that high-level sport can be both competitive and inclusive.”

Registration for the race is open to participants ages 16 and up, and the entry fee is $75. To up the ante, prize money will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers. Jarrett hopes to make the event an annual tradition. “We’re looking forward to growing it year after year with the paddling community,” Jarrett says.

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