Sandy Springs live music Sundays!

The city of Sandy Springs is hosting its annual Concerts by the Springs series at the Heritage Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoons throughout the summer. The series provides free, live musical entertainment for residents and visitors. The concerts take place on the lawn of the amphitheater, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics. The musical lineup features a variety of genres, including rock, funk and R&B. “Originally produced by Heritage Sandy Springs, the series transitioned to a city-led program in 2020,” Mayor Rusty Paul says. “This long-standing tradition continues to entertain both residents and visitors, serving as a valuable platform that unites our community.”

The series begins June 1 with a performance by Funk Force Five playing Motown, oldies and classic R&B hits, while the July 13 concert features Troubadour Project, a ’70s rock revival band. The rest of the summer is completed by local and regional musical acts. Concert by the Springs is free and open to the public.

