FRESH POUR

The new releases redefining your local taproom.

The numbers tell one story. The American craft beer industry generates more than $28 billion annually, and Georgia alone claims over 100 licensed craft breweries. But walk into a neighborhood taproom, and the data dissolve into something more immediate: What’s new? Across Atlanta, a handful of small breweries are answering that question with releases that push past the expected pint.

ROUND TRIP BREWING

The Westside lager specialists known for meticulous German-style brewing have expanded their creative range with two releases that demonstrate collaboration and craft precision. Nice & Easy Cold IPA, brewed in partnership with Home Grown restaurant, splits the difference between styles. West Coast hops including Chinook, Centennial and Mandarina Bavaria ride atop a cold-fermented lager base, delivering the hop-forward punch of a West Coast IPA with the clean, crisp finish of a classic lager. Because “Nice is better than not nice,” as the can reads, it’s a beer that tastes like a handshake between two schools of thought. Meanwhile, Precision Pilsner is a finely tuned German-style pilsner built on aggressive noble hop additions of Tettnang and Select, and engineered, as the brewery puts it, to be enjoyed across land, sea and air. It’s best sipped on Saturdays when Misfitsss BBQ sets up shop inside the brewery that is kid- and pet-friendly with frequently rotating taps.

PONTOON BREWING

Sandy Springs’ Pontoon has always been comfortable defying expectations; it’s a barley wine specialist tucked into a suburban office park. The brewery’s newest move is its boldest: Fizzy Lifting line, a flavorful, alcohol-free THC beverage, is aimed at a generation rethinking what it means to raise a glass. Pontoon CEO Sean O’Keefe sees the shift as something deeper than a trend. “The rise of mindful drinking is reshaping the beverage industry,” he says. “Consumers are increasingly looking for options that allow them to stay present, socialize and enjoy the moment without alcohol.” For O’Keefe, the move isn’t a departure from craft brewing’s DNA so much as an extension of it. “Craft beer has always been about creativity and connection,” he says. “It’s not about replacing tradition but expanding it to meet how people want to gather today.” The brewery has live music, is kid-friendly and has Ghost Pizza on site for slices to go with beer or Fizzy Lifting.

CONTRAST ARTISAN ALES

In the heart of Chamblee, Contrast Artisan Ales is small but mighty, releasing bold and creative brews. Urban Tetris Hazy IPA delivers a complex and full flavored drink experience with three malts and two hop varietals. With Simcoe and Cryo Citra hops, it’s tropical, citrusy and only 6.5% ABV. Also striking is the Mandarin Dragonet Berliner Weisse, a kettle-soured ale infused with pineapple, blood orange and a spicy ginger finish that drinks like a craft cocktail. Tart and genuinely refreshing, it’s the kind of release that reminds you why small-batch brewing matters. Contrast is dog friendly with an outdoor area featuring games, food trucks and frequent comedy nights.

CONTRAST ARTISAN ALES

contrastartisanales.com

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PONTOON BREWING

pontoonbrewing.com

@pontoonbrewing

ROUND TRIP BREWING

roundtripbrewing.com

@roundtripbeer