On May 2, stakeholders, city officials, partners and residents gathered at Morgan Falls Park to ceremoniously cut the ribbon to the Springway Trail.

The 1.88-mile section of the multi-use paved pathway connects Roswell Road to Morgan Falls Overlook Park at Cimarron Parkway and gives access to the Chattahoochee River. Sandy Springs Director of Recreation and Parks Brent Walker says, “It is one very small segment of the Springway system, which is almost 40 miles of trails throughout the entire city. We wanted to create a section that connected one of our park properties to residential homes and to a major transportation artery, Roswell Road. It’s a phenomenal asset for the community.”

The current path begins at the parking lot at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, meanders next to the river and crosses over Orkin Lake via a boardwalk, making wildlife and nature accessible for visitors. It also includes retaining walls, drainage structures, pedestrian bridges, roadway realignments, landscaping and trail signage. “You can take your entire family or any age out there. It’s very approachable,” Walkers says. The trail is also completely ADA compliant. “We’re trying to open up areas and provide accessibility to our parks without having to drive. We want people to be able to leave their homes and get on a trail on their bike or on foot so that they’re not having to drive to have that experience,” he says.

Walker encourages Sandy Springs residents and visitors to use the trail as often as possible, but he especially recommends early mornings, “When it’s quiet out there, the wildlife is really out about. You can see the otters swimming around, and the herons are there just hanging out. You get the mist coming up off the lake. It’s just an awesome experience.” The Springway Trail is open from dawn to dusk.

sandyspringsga.gov

@cityofsandysprings