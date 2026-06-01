STRONG TRESSES

Tailored hair regeneration at Buckhead’s Great Many.

Who doesn’t want thicker, healthier hair? According to a recent report by the George Washington University School of Medicine, Americans spend over $1 billion annually on hair loss treatments, including drugs, medicated shampoos and procedures such as invasive hair transplants. It’s big business. Now, Great Many, a new boutique practice in the Buckhead Village District, offers a different approach.

“Hair care and hair growth is kind of the next frontier, similar to where skin care was 10 or 15 years ago,” says Great Many co-founder and co-CEO Steve Klebanow. “I saw a gap in the market. I couldn’t figure out why there was no place where someone could go meet with a qualified medical professional in a beautiful setting, learn in an easy‑to‑understand way why they’re experiencing hair loss, and then get a partner and a plan.”

The Great Many Atlanta location, the first outside New York, opened early this year and delivers on the “vibe” Klebanow and his business partner, Michael Pollak, wanted, with natural wood tones and serene green shades that are welcoming rather than clinical.

Clients meet with a clinician to discuss their goals and take a closer look at their scalp. A wand with a magnifying camera shows what the naked eye can’t see, uncovering issues such as excess sebum, dandruff, inflammation and dormant follicles. That analysis helps the team craft a customized plan of action to improve the quality and quantity of the client’s hair over time. The plan could include a mix of supplements such as the brand’s proprietary Votesse that blocks DHT, a cause of shedding, and prescriptions such as minoxidil, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections or a new FDAapproved laser treatment.

I had the opportunity to experience the Great Many process this spring and learned that hair quality and quantity can be impacted from factors ranging from styling (tight ponytails and buns can cause breakage) and coloring to hormonal changes and simple genetics. While I have a full head of hair, I have always aspired to have more ample tresses. During my initial meeting, a registered nurse looked closely at my scalp and spent time asking questions about my goals and lifestyle. I mentioned that I was only interested in the most natural treatment and preferred not to take meds.

As a result, PRP was my recommended protocol. I liked the idea because it uses my own blood, drawn in the office. After the vials were collected, they were inserted into a centrifuge to separate the platelet-laden plasma that contain growth factors to promote follicle health. That was then injected with super-thin needles into my scalp. The pain was bearable, and after three treatments spaced about five weeks apart, I can already see new baby hairs sprouting around my hairline. The collection of products I picked up may be helping, too. They sent me home with their line including shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment and root densifying treatment. Klebanow says these products are designed to use in tandem with other protocols, and they’re not promoted as miracles on their own. “We worked with a great team of chemists, scientists and doctors to develop these, so they’re all bespoke formulations,” he says. “But a shampoo alone is never going to regrow your hair.”

The price point is another differentiating factor, as Great Many’s prices start at $495 per session. I’m excited to return for a six-month follow up to have more photos taken to compare my results, though I’m told that peak growth often appears at the 12-month mark. “Plants take a long time to grow,” Klebanow says. “So does hair.”

GREAT MANY

404.400.2800

greatmany.com

@meetgreatmany