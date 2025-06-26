FRESH MARKET

Upper West Market brings an everyday indoor farmers market to Atlanta!

Upper West Market, an indoor farmers market open seven days a week, is opening in Upper Westside this year, featuring vendors such as White Oak Pastures, Hop City Beer & Wine, Dips Kitchen and Island Seafood ATL.

“Pike Place Market in Seattle is a big inspiration, and a lot of the European markets are what we’re going for, versus a food hall,” says Ben Hautt, managing partner of Robles Partners, the firm leading the development. The market will also include Summerland, a new daytime concept from Chef Anne Quatrano, who shares what to expect.

What makes Summerland unique from your other concepts, Star Provisions and Bacchanalia?

Summerland will be a refined daytime restaurant, offering a seated and reserved dining experience alongside a bakery and coffee counter.

What inspired you, and how did that inform the menu?

I’ve always envisioned a daytime restaurant where we can really showcase what we do culinarily. Summerland will offer 12 to 14 composed dishes that change fluidly, served primarily in bowls to highlight layers and depth of flavor. We’ll also introduce a new menu featuring daily baked goods, both savory and sweet.

What excites you about the Upper West Market as a whole?

The market is a big step forward for Atlanta, showcasing the South’s small producers and purveyors. It will provide our local farmers with the platform they deserve, and we definitely wanted to be a part of it.

How does Summerland fit into the broader vision of the Upper West Market?

We will highlight what the farmers and ranchers bring to market and provide a space to relax before or after our guests’ market experience.

UPPER WEST MARKET

BY Claire Ruhlin