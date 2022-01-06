WINTER BITES

Bacchanalia’s Chef Anne Quatrano shares her recipe for pumpkin-pie-spiced winter squash gelato.
Who says you can’t enjoy frozen treats in winter? Not us—and certainly not Chef Anne Quatrano, whose pumpkin- pie-spiced winter squash gelato is available on the menu at Bacchanalia this winter.
2 tsp salt
3 1/2 tbsp dextrose
1/3 cup + 1 tbsp nonfat dry milk
1 cup sugar
1 cup heavy cream
6 cups milk
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp pumpkin spice
2 cup roasted squash purée
(recipe below)
In a saucepan, add all the dry ingredients, including the spices. Mix well with a whisk. Stir in the milk and heavy cream. Bring to a boil and let simmer on low heat for 10–15 minutes. Add the squash purée and vanilla. Stir until incorporated. Let sit for 5 minutes then strain through a fine sieve. Cool completely. Freeze according to your ice cream machine manufacturer’s instructions.
FOR THE PURÉE
1/2 butternut or similar winter
squash (seeds removed)
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 tbsp sugar
4 oz butter
1 tsp salt
Roast squash at 350°F for 45 minutes to 1 hour until soft. Scoop out flesh and purée in a food processor with brown sugar, sugar, butter and salt.
BY: Claire Ruhlin
