WINTER BITES

Bacchanalia’s Chef Anne Quatrano shares her recipe for pumpkin-pie-spiced winter squash gelato.

Who says you can’t enjoy frozen treats in winter? Not us—and certainly not Chef Anne Quatrano, whose pumpkin- pie-spiced winter squash gelato is available on the menu at Bacchanalia this winter.

2 tsp salt

3 1/2 tbsp dextrose

1/3 cup + 1 tbsp nonfat dry milk

1 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

6 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp pumpkin spice

2 cup roasted squash purée

(recipe below)

In a saucepan, add all the dry ingredients, including the spices. Mix well with a whisk. Stir in the milk and heavy cream. Bring to a boil and let simmer on low heat for 10–15 minutes. Add the squash purée and vanilla. Stir until incorporated. Let sit for 5 minutes then strain through a fine sieve. Cool completely. Freeze according to your ice cream machine manufacturer’s instructions.

FOR THE PURÉE

1/2 butternut or similar winter

squash (seeds removed)

1/4 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp sugar

4 oz butter

1 tsp salt

Roast squash at 350°F for 45 minutes to 1 hour until soft. Scoop out flesh and purée in a food processor with brown sugar, sugar, butter and salt.

Bacchanalia

404.365.0410

starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

@starprovisions

BY: Claire Ruhlin