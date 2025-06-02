FUSION OF FLAVORS

Chico Cantina brings a blend of Mexican and American flavors to Brookhaven.

Chico Cantina is the latest concept from Chef Mimmo Alboumeh, owner of Buckhead’s Spanish-inspired restaurant Botica. The new eatery, opened in Town Brookhaven this spring, blends Mexican and American classics with dishes such as empanadas, ceviche, tacos, enchiladas and the chef’s signature burger.

What inspired you to open Chico Cantina, and how does it differ from Botica?

I love the city of Brookhaven and the vibe of that space— the kitchen, the layout and patio. Chico Cantina will serve elevated Mexican street food, and we hope to be the neighborhood hangout. We’d like it to be the “Cheers” of Brookhaven.

How did you decide on the combination of dishes, and which ones are you most excited for guests to try?

We have a couple of brunch staples like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, but the heart of the menu is inspired by the tastes of Mexico. I always like firing up the Big Green Egg and smoking the local Chatel Farms brisket and Springer Mountain Farms chicken. The lamb for the birria tacos is domestically raised as well. I think guests will enjoy the spicy guacamole, chicken wings, crispy taquitos and all of the tacos. Your background spans Lebanon, Spain and Italy.

How do these diverse influences shape your approach to cooking, especially in a Mexican inspired setting like Chico Cantina?

I have been fortunate to have lived in those countries and experienced those cultures. And while the ingredients may differ, there are a lot of similarities between a taco and a pita sandwich. In fact, tacos al pastor are based on the lamb shawarma recipe brought by Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. I’ve made multiple trips to Mexico and love sampling the street food dining experience.

CHICO CANTINA

eatchico.com

@chicocantinaatl

BY Claire Ruhlin