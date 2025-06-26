WRITE THIS WAY

Bland binders and basic ball-point pens have no place here.

Whether you’re at color-coding-your-calendar level or just trying to keep track of your pens, we’ve rounded up Atlanta’s most stylish stationery. Read on to make this back-to-school season your most organized one yet.

Mini Highlighters ($14)

With four cheery hues and a cathartically smooth glide, these mini highlighters from Papier turn note-taking into a dopamine boost. The colorful set is the perfect sidekick for when you’re stuck highlighting chapters during a marathon study sesh or color-coding your planner like a pro. Bonus: Their compact size fits perfectly in your pencil pouch or tote pocket—small but seriously mighty.

Barnes & Noble Buckhead

barnesandnoble.com

@barnesandnoble

Bird Pencil Pouch ($25)

Add a splash of personality to your school supplies with this bright and whimsical bird-shaped pencil case from East End Press. Handprinted using carved wooden blocks, this vibrant pouch, decked out in turquoise, magenta, yellow and green hues, is just as fun as it is functional. Whether you’re tossing in pencils for class, paint brushes for art club or chargers for your commute, this 100% cotton case keeps your essentials neatly stored with a little flair.

Anthrolopogie Westside Urban Market

anthropologie.com

@anthropologie

Planner Stamp Set ($20)

Tucked into a tidy storage tin, this stamp set is equal parts practical and playful to make planning feel a little less like a chore and a lot more like a craft project. Choose from 13 beechwood stamps and red, blue and black ink pads to categorize your weekly plans and projects with options like “exercise,” “holiday,” “to do” and “done.”

The Container Store Buckhead

containerstore.com

@thecontainerstore

Slim Muted Ball Point Pen Set ($23)

Whether you’re transcribing soundbites from a lecture or journaling your morning thoughts, elevate your note-taking game with this muted-color ballpoint pen set on offer at locally owned Adelina Social Goods in West Midtown. The sleek, lightweight duo is perfect for gifting, too, thanks to the boutique’s complimentary gift-wrapping in the signature stone-gray box and yellow ribbon sealed with an “ASG” wax stamp.

Adelina Social Goods

adelinasocialgoods.com

@adelinasocial

Folio & Notepad Set ($44)

Give your to-do list an haute home inside this watercolor folio and notepad set. The 9-by-7-inch notebook boasts 65 refillable pages and a bespoke, hand-painted design by Moglea plus a matching smaller notepad to boot. Order online or pick up in-store at your local Anthropologie and get ready to plan your fall semester in style.

