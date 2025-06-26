WHISKEY-FOCUSED TOURS

Chamblee distillery unveils new tours and tastings!

Distillery of Modern Art, led by CEO and Founder Seth Watson, recently launched a new tour experience tailored to bourbon and rye enthusiasts. The distillery has always offered tours, but this latest addition provides a more in-depth exploration of the whiskey- making process to align with the latest bourbon and rye spirit releases. Guests can expect to learn about DoMA’s unique, locally grown grain selection that includes 100% white corn for bourbon and an Italian rye varietal from Asheville for its rye. “We also talk about the barrel aging process more in detail because making a bourbon, of course, is far different than making, say, a gin,” Watson says.

Beyond the production details, the tour also educates visitors about what sets bourbon apart from other brown spirits. “One of the most important things to me is to dispel misunderstandings of whiskey specifically,” Watson says. He hopes visitors will leave with a clearer understanding of bourbon production and an appreciation for locally crafted spirits. “I want someone who is a novice to walk away from here with simplistic knowledge about how bourbon is made, why it’s made here, and every detail they could want without going over their heads on it,” he says. Tours, complete with tastings, are $50 per person and are offered on Sundays at noon, 1 and 4 p.m.

distilleryofmodernart.com

@distilleryofmodernart